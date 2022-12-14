Villa Grove sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

Flooded by Storm

Glacially cold shooting doomed the VGHS Boys’ Basketball team as they dropped a 54-24 decision to Salt Fork on December 9. Brady Clodfelder had 9 points and 5 rebounds to lead the way. Peyton Smith netted 7 points to help out. The Blue Devils had 17 turnovers and only two assists in the loss.

Dunlap Dance Competition

The Villa Grove Devilettes finished second in the A hip hop category at Dunlap. The Junior Devilettes won the JH hip hop competition and earned a state qualifying score in Pom while finishing 3rd.