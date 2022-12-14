Pansy Patton

Pansy J. Patton, 93, of Tuscola, passed away at 4:24 a.m., Monday, December 5, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Medical Center, Mattoon.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 10, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola. Burial was in the Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday at the funeral home.

Pansy was born on September 4, 1929, in Franklin County, the daughter of Charles and Wava Good Hartley. She married James E. Patton on June 24, 1949, in West Frankfort. He preceded her in death on February 16, 1998.

Survivors include her sons, Alan (Barb) Patton of Bement, Jim (Angie) Patton of Tuscola, Kevin Patton of Mattoon, and Scott (Becky) Patton of Tuscola; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Charles, Vernon and Robert Hartley; and sister, Juanita Hartley.

Pansy worked as a telephone operator for several years. She was a member of the Tuscola Church of God and the Women of the Church of God. She enjoyed helping with the American Cancer Society. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and going on bus trips. One of Pansy’s favorite trips was traveling to Japan to see her grandson Spencer Patton play baseball.

Memorials are suggested to the Southern Illinois Church of God Campground Association., PO Box 1632, Benton, IL 62812. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.