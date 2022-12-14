Mary Helen (Vaupel) Young, 85, of Norris City, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Wabash Christian Village in Carmi. She was born on November 2, 1937, the daughter of Martin and Coralee (Funkhouser) Vaupel. She married Donald R. Young on December 30, 1957, and he preceded her in death on August 11, 1990. She later married James Buttry on May 25, 1995, and he survives.

Mary Helen owned and operated D&M Discount store in Tuscola. She attended Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Mary Helen enjoyed cooking, playing Rummikub, puzzles and Bingo; however family was most important to her and she loved spending time with them.

Mary Helen is survived by her husband, James Buttry, of Norris City; her children, Patti (Greg) Kethmark of Urbana, Vicki (Jeff) Whiltington of Windsor, and Connie (Gordon) Stirling of Wentzville, Mo.; grandchildren, Michelle Thompson, Jennifer Brehm, Danielle Runyon, Rachel Stirling, Eddie Durham and Kyle Stirling; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Anna Dennis of Carmi, Madeline Lamp of Carmi, and Lowell Vaupel of Carmi; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Young; a grandson, Michael Thompson; siblings, Elouise Vaupel, Luther Vaupel and Lloyd Vaupel,

Funeral services for Mary Helen Young were held Monday, December 12, at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi with burial at Centerville Cemetery in Carmi. Visitation was held December 12, at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mary Helen’s memory to White County Senior Citizens Center, and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi, which is in charge of arrangements.