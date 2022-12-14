Johnnie Ray

Johnnie Dean Ray, 68, of Gays, formerly of Centralia, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Hilltop Skilled Nursing Home in Charleston.

Johnnie was born February 10, 1954, in Centralia, the son of Jonathan Ray and Helen (Rhynes) Ray.

He is survived by two daughters, Stacey Ray of Champaign and Jessi Anderson and husband James of Mt. Olive; three grandchildren, Nevaeh Ray, Kaidyn Ray, and Logan Anderson; three brothers, David Ray of Centralia, Danny Ray and wife Tammy of Tuscola, and Tom Ray and wife Deb of Tuscola; one sister, Vicky Feeney and Billy of Mattoon; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by his parents, Jonathan and Helen Ray.

Johnnie was a simple man. He enjoyed the outdoors. He especially liked hunting and fishing. He will be dearly missed by those that knew him.

Per Johnnie’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and no public services will be held at this time. A private burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Centralia will be held at a later date. Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 235 N. Sycamore Street in Centralia, (618)532-3523, is honored to be of service to the Ray Family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com and the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home Facebook Page.