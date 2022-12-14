John S. Pope, Jr., 78, of Bement, passed away at 7:02 a.m., on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his residence in Bement.

Visitation will be held at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Bement, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 9:30–11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m., also on Wednesday at the church. The Monsignor Michael Bliss will officiate. Burial with full military honors for the Army Veteran will be given by the Albert Parker American Legion Post #620 in the St. Joseph’s Cathoic Cemetery, Ivesdale. Memorial contributions can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Of The Immaculate Conception Convent, 2408 W. Heading Ave., West Peoria, IL. 61604-5096.

John was born on July 10, 1944, in Bement, a son of John S. and Margaret Slevin Pope, Sr. He married Charlene Alblinger on August 22, 1970, in Ivesdale, and she survives of Bement.

Surviving is a daughter, Jenny (Ryan) Winne of Washington (Illinois); daughter-in-law, Heidi Pope of Fair Oaks, Calif.; four grandsons, Jack and Bernie Winne, C.J. and Spencer Pope; as well as a brother, Mick Pope of Bement; and a sister, Penny (Wayne) Hill of West Lake Village, Calif.; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Jed Pope.

John was a United States Army veteran. He was a member of the Albert Parker American Legion Post #620, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Bement. He loved the University of Illinois basketball and football teams, as well as being a Los Angeles Dodgers fan and Detroit Lion’s fan.

