Christopher Boyd to compete for Arkansas State University

By Daniel L. Chamness

When you take one look at Tuscola senior Christopher Boyd, you know you are looking at an athlete.

You just could not predict what he was best at or what he loved the most. After all, a two-time all-state athlete in the sport of track and field and an all-state football player is going to have college options for his athletic career. Numerous ones.

Boyd, who has a chance to be an all-stater a third time in the sport of track and field this spring, will continue the sport of track and field in college. He will venture south to compete at Arkansas State University.

“I loved the Arkansas people,” said Boyd after deciding to compete for the Wolves. “I believe I will enjoy the experience of competing in another state. I loved the coaching staff and loved the values they hold for all of their athletes.”

Boyd selected Arkansas State over University of Illinois, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and Illinois State University. His final two choices were Illinois and Arkansas State.

“I chose to continue in track and field, because I not only like competing in meets, I like the practicing,” said Boyd. “The Wolves have a winning program, a great coaching staff and their overall history in the sport of track and field is pretty good. I am looking forward to throwing the new implements and the 16-pound college shot.”

The event that Boyd is most looking forward to in college is the hammer. The hammer is thrown outdoors, while the weight throw takes place indoors. He will also have the opportunity to throw the javelin as well as the shot put and discus. The discus at the university/collegiate level also increases in weight. The college/university discus is 4.4 pounds, while at the high school level the discus is 3.5 pounds.

“I am really excited to try the hammer,” said Boyd. “I have been told by many coaches that could be my best throwing event. Coach (Stan) Wienke has told me quite a bit about college track and field. He explained to me about the competitiveness, the expectations and scholarships that are available to track and field athletes.”

Boyd, who is currently playing basketball for the Warriors, would like to finish his prep career as a qualifier as well as an all-stater in the shot put and the discus. One year ago, the then junior finished second in the Illinois High School Association Class 1A State Championships in the shot put. With a throw of 17.67 meters, he was one of two athletes to break 17.0 meters. He is the top returner in the event as the other athlete, Cowden-Herrick senior Daniel Lucas, who won the state title with a put of 18.25 meters, has graduated. Catlin Salt Fork junior Garrett Taylor took third with an effort of 16.84 meters. He took 16th in the discus with a prelim throw of 43.34 meters. Only 12 athletes from the prelims advance to the finals.

“My main goal is to win the state title in the shot put,” said Boyd. “I would like to win both, but at the very least, I would like that shot put title. My goal is to be able to throw 65-0 in the shot put and 190-0 in the discus by the end of the year.”

Since 2019, Arkansas State has been in the top two teams in the Sun Belt, both indoor and outdoor. They won both the indoor and outdoor titles in 2021 and the indoor title in 2022. They also won the indoor conference title in 2020, before the outdoor season was canceled. The were second during both the indoor and outdoor seasons in 2019, as well as earning second place in the outdoor season in 2022.

In the throwing department, the Wolves have three throwers that are underclassmen, that will welcome Boyd next year. The other throwers on the team are either graduated students or listed as seniors. At this time, Arkansas State does not have any Illinois athletes on the roster.

Academically, the son of John and Amanda Boyd of Tuscola, will be seeking a degree in Engineering Technology. Boyd, who will make it official by signing on January 11, 2023, is the second son of John and Amanda Boyd, who has gotten a chance to compete at the NCAA Division I level. Their son James Boyd competed at Eastern Illinois University as a pole vaulter.