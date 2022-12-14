Bozarth’s bunch building momementum

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boy’s basketball team is at its best on the move and this past week, they never slowed down, running away with a pair of non-conference victories beating ALAH 62–37 on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Urbana University High 81–22 on Friday, Dec. 9. Jordan Quinn led the way on the offensive side of the floor scoring 17 in the opener versus ALAH before adding another 12 to his season stat sheet on Friday at Uni.

Five Warriors in all scored in the opening frame versus ALAH with Quinn and Colton Musgrave each hitting a pair of buckets early. Kam Sweetnum tickled the bottom of the net twice as well, with one bomb coming from outside the arc. Parker James was a spark off the bench, hitting a three late in the quarter before putting one in from under the hoop accounting for 5 of his 9 points in the contest helping Bozarth’s bunch to a 26-13 lead at the break.

Musgrave was the man with the plan after the half pouring in 7 of his 11 points in the 3rd stanza. Quinn then shut the door in the 4th with 9 points on a 4-for-4 effort from the field and a three the hard way. The junior added a double-double to his season wrap sheet hauling in a game-high 13 rebounds while Jackson Barrett found his way to 6 boards.

“Good week for us jumping out to early leads in both games. Jordan was really good on the glass, allowing us to push in transition,” stated Bozarth. “It’s been a focus of ours to go in transition when we get stops. When we allow teams offensive rebounds, it really slows our pace. One real bright spot at ALAH was Parker; he had his best varsity game of his career. He made an instant impact late in the first quarter when he checked in the game. You can see his confidence growing.”

Chris Boyd was nearly unstoppable a few nights later in Urbana, scoring 10 points alone in the pivotal 2nd period on his way to a career-high 20 points. He added another 10 points after the half helping the Warriors invoke a running clock for the 4th quarter entering the final 8 minutes of action on to 71-15.

Three other boys in black and gold reached the double-digit plateau as well, with James leading the way, donating a career-high 15 points to the cause. Sweetnum and Quinn both ended the night with 12 points. Musgrave and Sawyer Woodard delivered 7 points in the non-conference victory. Barrett was tops in the rebound department, grabbing game-high 9 rebounds, ending the game with one more than Quinn.

“We were sharp again in transition tonight, really balanced scoring led by Chris with 20,” Bozarth said after the Uni game. He’s so tough in the post 1 on 1, and we kept feeding him for easy buckets on the block. Parker and Kam again both had really solid nights. Kam had a season-high in assists, he’s a really tough cover when he’s both a scorer and playmaker.”