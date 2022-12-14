Big wins for the Lady Warriors with two won matches

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girl’s basketball team extended its season-opening win streak to eleven this past week while posting maybe its best win of the season as of yet, downing the Sabers of St. Thomas More on their home floor 50–39 on Monday, Dec. 5. They backed it up with a solid double-digit conference win over a good Sullivan squad on Thursday, Dec. 8, dropping the Redskins 38–19 in a defensive slugfest.

Coach Tim Kohlbecker’s team opened the week on fire at the offensive end delivering its biggest scoring quarter of the two-game swing dropping 17 points on the Sabers in the first 8 minutes of action. Ella Boyer hit a pair of threes early in the contest en route to a game-high 16 points. She finished off both ends of a one and one helping the Warriors to a 17-7 advantage at the first buzzer.

Isabelle Wilcox did the damage in the second frame scoring all 5 of her points in the period hitting a big ball from the outside arc to set the tone. The senior did a little bit of everything, donating 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a game-high 5 steals to the cause.

Defensively, coach K’s crew limited Sabers to 14 points before the break and then withstood a late charge thanks to the big second half by Ava Boyer, Harley Woodard and Sydney Moss. The younger Boyer scored all 8 of her points in the final 2-stanzas and dished out 3 of her 4-assists. Woodard tallied 8 of her 11 points late in the game and joined with Moss (8 points) to control the boards. The senior duo combined to grab 18 rebounds in the contest, 9 a piece in the non-conference skirmish. Molly Macaulay added 5-boards to the stat line while Lia Patterson swiped 4-steals.

“We beat a team that returned everyone following a deep playoff run last year,” stated the coach. “Starting fast offensively gave us confidence and momentum and we were able to handle their runs. Our girls did a very good job on the boards and our scoring was relatively balanced.

Tuscola utilized a big 3rd frame a few nights later, collecting their 2nd road win of the week to stay on top of the Central Illinois Conference standings. They survived a rough night outside the arc hitting just 1 of 9 three-point attempts in the game thanks to a smothering defensive effort and a big night on the boards. The Warriors limited the home team to 6 points or less in 3 of the 4 quarters and almost doubled their rebounds total, grabbing 28 on the night.

“It was not a great first half in Sullivan, but the girls responded and came out and played a great second half,” Kohlbecker commented. “Everyone who played made positive contributions but I need to highlight Harley and Izzy’s work on the boards. Harley’s playing multiple spots for us and is really productive around the basket. Izzy is a tremendous on-ball defender, plays with energy and has become our third-best rebounder averaging 4.5 per game.”

Woodard led the way on the boards, adding 9 more to her season totals. Wilcox was right on her heels with 7 to her credit. Ella Boyer and Moss hit them hard as well, each finding their way to 4. Both teams struggled to find their offense early, battling to a 6–6 tie after one but the Redskins responded with a 6 point boost off the bench and a pair treys in the 2nd to take a 20-12 lead into the break.

Ella Boyer and Woodard played off each other, fueling a 10–0 run in the third, erasing the 6 point deficit while handing Kohlbecker a 5 point advantage heading to the 4th. Boyer attacked from outside, scoring 7 of her team-high 9 points in the 3rd and Woodard attacked underneath, putting back one on the way to scoring 6 of her 8 in the frame. Moss came up with 2-buckets late in the contest and grabbed 2 of her 4 steals in the waning minutes. Ava Boyer led the charge on defense with a game-high 6 steals and delivered 7 points on the offensive end.