Back in the Day 12/14/22

10 years ago

Dec. 19, 2012

It was going to be a very tough decision to make. SAM Food Pantry volunteer Betsy Stuerke had been over the numbers again and again, trying to figure out how to escape the inevitable, but nothing had changed. They were going to have to start cutting back — really, cutting out — what they could be giving to people in need in order to continue operations at the emergency food shelter based out of Tuscola United Methodist Church “Our team had been looking at this from every angle we could possibly think of, trying to figure out a way to keep things going at the pantry as is,” said Stuerke. Jim Hausman sent an email stating that he would make a large donation to the pantry and that it would arrive in the next week or two. “I couldn’t believe the timing; I literally broke down in tears,” said Stuerke.

Tuscola’s High School’s girl’s basketball team had a mixed week, collecting a runaway victory against Warrensburg Latham 54–19 last Monday and just their second loss of the year, falling to Central A&M 55–43 on Thursday. The Lady Warriors are hoping to build off both outcomes prior to their dive into the Holiday hoopla Tournament in Monticello after Christmas. They have a nice 12-day break, not playing until Dec. 26.

So close but yet so far away. Matt Franks’ cagers lost a pair of games on road last week to Little Okaw Valley schools Heritage Dec. 1. (60–56) and Arthut-Lovington Dec. 14 (57–44), dropping the early-season ledger to 1–3.

20 years ago

Dec. 17, 2002

First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust announced that Brad Heinz was promoted recently to community president of the Tuscola facility.

The Tuscola/Arcola “Cola Wars” football tradition rated a mention in the Dec. 9, 2002 edition of Sports Illustrated, touted as one of the oldest ongoing football rivalries in the United States.

Provena Covenant recently welcomed Dr. Robert Woodard, a family practice doctor, to the staff of its Tuscola medical facility. Dr. Woodard is a native of Taylorville.

Marissa McCumber, daughter of Doug and Rhonda McCumber, was named the Rotary Student of the Month for December.

Head Coach Bryan Smith rallied the troops in the fourth quarter this past Saturday in Sullivan, as the Warriors came back from as much as 12 points down in the second half to upend the Redskins in a 63-60 thriller. Sophomore Anthony Gunnell took on a new varsity role and contributed 10 points and three key rebounds in the game.

The Lady Warriors opened their home schedule with Parents Night this week, but were unable to bust the Cerro Gordo Lady Broncos, who handed them a 46-36 loss.

30 years ago

Dec. 15, 1992

Now that they were owners of the Douglas Water Company, Tuscola city council at its meeting tackled a memorandum of understanding on Quantum’s water supply contract with Douglas Water, and Douglas’ supply contract with the City of Arcola.

Congratulated for their hard work and creativity were Chamber of Commerce directors Sara Holmes and Dale Bingman. Holmes coordinated Christmastown events while Bingman was in charge of the parade.

Marine Cpl. Jason Pantier recently participated in a Korean Incremental Training Program in Pohang, Korea, with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines, Camp LeJeune, North Carolina.

Andrea Wax sank six free throws in overtime as the Lady Warriors withstood a second-half rally by the Arthur Lancers to claim a 60-58 thriller at Tuscola. Wax ended up scoring a season-high 26 points.

Four Warrior players scored in double digits in a 74-66 win over the Arcola Purple Riders. Caleb Englehardt had a game-high 22 points, George Barnett was right behind with 20, Matthew Daniel had 14, and Ben Sluder had 12.

40 years ago

Dec. 21, 1982

Faced with a loss of state funding, Tuscola School Board approved an increased tax levy at the recent school board meeting. Total amount of levies would be $1,664,440—up almost 12 percent from last year’s $1,486,251.

Richard Vest, a communications engineer for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Co., was offering the unusual service of videotaping weddings. Part of the service included the bride and groom helping plan the documentation of their special day.

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Cruzan of Tuscola announced the engagement of their daughter Vickie to Craig Patton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Patton of Villa Grove. The couple was planning a Feb. 5, 1983 wedding.

TCHS senior David Porter won the local VFW “Voices of Democracy” writing contest, with fellow TCHS student Scott Day placing as a very close second.

The Tuscola Warriors needed two overtimes to do it, but they overcame St. Joe-Ogden by a 41-39 score. Reserve John Brookins chipped in a last-ditch basket to pull out the victory.

50 years ago

Dec. 14, 1972

Nine petitions for potential candidates to city offices had been picked up and were being circulated. They included Donald Herbert for mayor, C.O. Martin and John Phipps for Ward 2 aldermen, Thomas Morgan for Ward 4, Lewis Holt for city clerk. The remaining petition takers had not yet publicly declared their intentions.

Attorney Emerson Moore was announced as an associate with the Tuscola law firm of Lemna and Lee. He came to Tuscola from Champaign, where he was a member of the office of the Champaign County state’s attorney for four years.

At a recent special meeting of the Tuscola City Council, the Egyptian Trail Road was annexed into the city.

The Warriors put away conference rival Sullivan in a 66-43 victory that saw Rudy Huber and Steve Sanderson contribute 15 points each. Huber and Doug Dietrich also each snared 11 rebounds apiece in the win.