Villa Grove Sports Wrap

By Tony Hooker

Overrun by Warriors

Brady Clodfelder had 7 points and 3 rebounds, but Villa Grove dropped a 71-18 decision to Tuscola on November 29. Robert Fancher added 5 points and Peyton Smith chipped in 4. Fancher pilfered 3 steals and Coltin Benschneider had a pair of blocks for the Blue Devils.

Scratched by Tigers

Westville outscored the Blue Devils 13-3 in the third quarter and held on for a 48-37 win on December 2. Robert Fancher drilled 3 3-pointers on his way to an High School 11-point night for Villa Grove High School. Lucas Shadwick added 8 points, Layne Rund chipped in 5, and Brady Clodfelder added 4 points and 7 rebounds. Fancher handed out 4 assists and Rund pilfered 3 steals for the Blue and Gold, who shot a frigid 25% from the floor in the loss.