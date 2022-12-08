VG BOE talks Solar Energy Implementation

By Gabriella Agius

Chuck Klapatauskas of Ideal Energy presented two options for the district to implement solar energy at the Villa Grove Board of Education meeting Nov. 21. These included a ground array and both ground and roof array.

With the ground array option, there is mildly better production. Ideal Energy would also like to work with the district’s FFA program on utilizing Agrivoltaics with the ground array, as the panels would be in the same area as the FFA farming plot. Agrivoltaics is the dual utilization of agriculture and solar energy, studied at Iowa State University. Crops would then be able to continue growing under the solar panels with the use of Agrivoltaics.

Klapatauskas also noted that roof option panels would help bolster the overall structure. Should the district move forward with potential partial roof construction, both solar energy and roof repair projects could be done simultaneously and budgeted together.

Many benefits would come from a solar energy project, including the utilization of multiple incentives from the state of Illinois. Another benefit, noted by Frerichs, is the incorporation of the green energy into the district’s curriculum.

Next steps for the Board regarding the implementation of solar energy would be narrowing the scope of the project. This includes moving forward with an array option (ground vs. roof) and ownership options.

The Board was presented insurance rate options for employees by Brian Loman and Alex Meyer of Loman-Ray Insurance. The Board was given a variety of options, including PPO, HMO, and others. Plans could be with either Blue Cross Blue Shield or Health Alliance. Next steps would be a consultation with the Union leadership team as well as a potential discussion with a healthcare attorney.

The Board was next visited by Brian Frerichs, owner and president of QFB Energy. QFB is a registered broker and consultant of natural gas and electric in Illinois. Their goal is to find the best rate and outcome for their customers’ energy. Services consulted include efficiency projects as well as energy generation.

A large project that QFB could assist the school district with is the utilization of green energy. In the state of Illinois, there are a variety of incentives for businesses to implement green energy. QFB has recommended Ideal Energy to implement solar energy for the Villa Grove school district. Ideal Energy has been around since 2009.

After October’s meeting, the Board has decided to move forward with the Request for Proposal (RFP) and has approved Omni Energy Partners as the awarded party.

The Board also approved a tentative property tax levy for 2022, as well as the payment of the General Obligation School Bonds and a Working Cash Bond.

Dates for both eighth-grade promotion and high school graduation were approved. The eighth-grade promotion will be held on May 25, 2022. High School Baccalaureate will be held on May 21, 2023 and graduation will be held on May 28, 2023.

The superintendent’s report noted the future approval of tuition waivers for employee’s children. Audit results have returned and Dr. Munson will highlight the report in December’s meeting.

Principal Jones’ report included thank-you’s to a member of staff as well as local authorities for their de-escalation of a recent incident at the Homecoming bonfire. Overall, Homecoming went well for the district. Fall sports had many awards and the district’s Junior High had a successful dance. For women’s basketball, there will be no varsity team due to a shortage of players. There will still be participation in junior varsity women’s basketball.

Principal Jones noted a lack of turnout at the recent Stadium Seat takedown and clarified that the money fundraised from this event goes toward all sports.

Principal Beck’s report noted a great turnout for Parent Teacher Conferences, as well as the installation of acoustic sound panels in the new gym, being complete. Beck also mentioned that the PTO would like to fundraise for updated playground equipment. Last, teachers at Villa Grove will be participating in twelve days of denim, which raises money for Operation Gift.