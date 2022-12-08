Tuscola Warriors basketball win in fifty plus score difference

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boy’s basketball team ran away from Villa Grove on Tuesday, November 29th routing the Blue Devils on the road 71-18 invoking a running clock the entire fourth quarter. Jordan Quinn and Kamden Sweetnum led the way in the fifty plus victory accounting for 13-points each in the contest. Quinn was strong on the boars as well grabbing 7-rebounds, including 3 on the offensive end.

Junior guards Jackson Barrett and Josiah Hortin reached the double-digit plateau as well adding 11 and 10 respectively while sophomore Parker James banged down low securing 7-rebounds, putting one back on the offensive end. James and senior Colton Musgrave each added 7-points to their season stat sheets.

“We were really pleased with how we played against VG,” Bozarth said. “We were a bit sluggish early but our defensive intensity carried us through. We are putting a greater focus on our offensive execution but our ability to create turnovers led to a lot of transition baskets in the 3rd quarter.”

Tuscola hit 2 of 7 from outside the arc in the first quarter both coming from Barrett. The speedy frontcourt player kick started a punctuated a 10-point Warrior run with a long ball handing Bozarth a 17-4 lead after one. Six players in black and gold entered the scorebook in the second stanza pushing the lead to 34-13 at the break. Quinn and Sweetnum both stepped outside the 3-point line in the third each accounting for 7-points in the period in a 28-point Warrior outburst ending any hopes of a Blue Devil comeback.

Bozarth’s boys dropped their first of the year a few nights later at home falling to a physical Salt Fork squad in a thriller 44-40 on Friday. The Strom jumped out to a 5-0 lead to open the game and never trailed in a contest where the two squads were never more than 6-points apart. Quinn and Sweetnum both hit threes in the second and Chris Boyd came up big late pulling the Warriors to within three at the break 31-28. Tuscola cut it to one in the third following a pair of free throws by Quinn and did it one more in the fourth stanza after an old fashioned three by Hortin but big stops by the Storm and a solid effort from the charity stripe sealed the deal between the two area heavyweights.

Quinn led the Warriors with 18-points on 5 of 14 from the floor and a near perfect 7 of 8 from the line. Hortin checked in with 7-points while Sweetnum added 5 and James 4. The Storm won it at the line hitting their first 10 and 18 of 24 in the game, 9 better than Tuscola, which found its way to the line 7-times connecting on 9 of 13. Salt Fork dominated the rebound column securing 27 in the game, 12 on the offensive end, to the Warriors 12-total.

“Friday was a slugfest and an eye opener for us that we haven’t yet arrived,” Bozarth stated. “They dominated the boards and made it to the free throw line much more than us. Those are two categories you need to win to beat good teams and we fell short. Couldn’t get much going offensively but that’s a credit to their physicality on the defensive end. They sped us up and made us uncomfortable.

JV coach Jacob Hilgendorf’s team won both thanks to big outings by Sawyer Woodard. The sophomore dominated the game on both ends scoring a combined 43-points, dropping 27 on Okaw Valley. He also grabbed 27-rebounds recording a double double in both contests and his third in the three games played.