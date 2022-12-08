Sweetnum goes deep with outside-arc basketball shots

By Lenny Sementi

Welcome to the Tuscola basketball scene Kamden Sweetnum. The sophomore guard who has started all four games for coach Justin Bozarth this year will garner more attention from opposing coaches moving forward after a 23-point outburst this past Saturday against Okaw Valley. He was on fire from deep draining 6 of 10 from outside the arc in the non-conference affair. Jordan Quinn added a double-double to mix as the Warriors rebounded from their first lost the year 24-hours earlier dominating Okaw Valley 69-41 in historic Tuscola Gymnasium.

Quinn put 9 on the board in the first helping the home team to a 18-10 advantage after one and added another 8 in the second pushing it to 33-16 at the break. Sweetnum did the most of his damage in the third quarter hitting a pair of threes to open the second half and two more later in the period as the Warriors ran away and hid entering the final 8-minutes of action on top 51-24. He hit two more early in the fourth allowing Bozarth to empty his bench early.

Hortin found double-digits accounting for 10-points on 4 of 8 from the floor. Tuscola shared the ball with six players donating at least 2-assists to the cause. Parker James hit the boards hard grabbing 7-rebounds while Boston Broady turned in a well rounded effort recording 2-assists, 2-steals and 7-points on a perfect 3 for 3 effort from the field.

“Really proud of the way we responded on Saturday coming off a loss. It’s a quick turnaround and really the first adversity we’ve experienced as a team. Wondered all morning how we would respond and the guys stayed connected and engaged. Created a lot of turnovers and put together a really good second half on the offensive end with our ball movement. Kam caught fire and you can really see our young guys finding their footing.”