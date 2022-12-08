Shirley J. McCumber, 87, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 7:17 a.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Arcola Health Care Center, Arcola, IL.

Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola, IL. No visitation will be held.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL is entrusted with the arrangements. Shirley was born on October 10, 1935 in Paris, IL, the daughter of Forrest and Mary Elizabeth Downs Morris.

She married Raymond R. McCumber on September 9, 1964 in Rockton, IL. He preceded her in death on January 2, 2004. Survivors include her nephew: Ron (Shelby) Finley of Florida and several other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister: Carolyn Rayburn. Shirley worked as an office manager at USI for several years. She retired from the Illinois Department of Human Services in Tuscola where she was the local office administrator. Shirley formerly served on the Douglas County Museum Board.

Memorials are suggested to the Douglas County Museum Association.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com