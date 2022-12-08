Michael R. Allen

Michael R. “Mike” Allen, 75, of Tuscola, IL passed away at 7:15 a.m., Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Danville VA Medical Center, Danville, IL.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Father Angel Sierra officiating. Burial will military graveside rites accorded will be in the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Mike was born on September 5, 1947 in Tuscola, the son of Clifford Ray “Shorty” and Agnes Cecilia “Babe” Reimer Allen.

He married Rosa Pilsner. She preceded him in death on December 2, 1991.

He married Martha Faye Robbins on June 20, 1992 in Ft. Knox, KY. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughters: Sonya (Gene) Bean of Rantoul, IL, Angela (Jay) Cawley of Mustang, OK, grandchildren: Samantha Bean, Anthony VanGurp and Megan Black, great-grandchildren: Kaiaden and Layton Black, sister: Rita (Richard) Willoughby of Tuscola, IL, brother: Oppie (Carol) Allen of Hammond, IL, step-children: Tammie Rhea and Mitchell Reesor, several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son: Clifford Ray Allen, infant daughter: Cynthia Ann Allen, brother: Mark Allen and sister: Madonna Keene.

Mike served his country in the US Army for 23 years, retiring in 1983. He was a Vietnam Veteran and was awarded a Purple Heart.

He then worked in a magnet factory and then he worked for the City of Radcliff, KY. He and his wife moved to Tuscola in 2018.

Mike was a lifetime and very active member and served as past Kentucky state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post # 10281.

He enjoyed playing golf. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or the donor’s choice.

