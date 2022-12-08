Jennifer Kay Hudson, 39, of Mattoon, formerly of Tuscola, passed away at 2:38 p.m., Thursday, December 1, 2022 at her residence.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Terri Haas officiating.

Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Jennifer was born on November 17, 1983 in Tuscola, the daughter of Rick A. and Jeanne J. Nuccio Hudson.

Survivors include her son: Jareth Clinton of East St. Louis, brother: Jeff Hudson of Bement, niece: Isabella Hudson, wifey: Cassandra Bloxom.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Jennifer formerly worked as a tele-services rep and she was a freelance artist.

Memorials are suggested to Donate-Life or National Kidney Foundation.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.