Defense shines bright for Tuscola’s Lady Warriors team

By Lenny Sementi

As the saying goes ‘Defense Travels’, but in the case of girl’s basketball coach Tim Kohlbecker’s squad defense doesn’t just help on the road in a close game it puts you over the top at home on a tough night shooting. Coach K’s crew hit just under 40 percent from the field and from the charity stripe on the week while collecting a pair of wins.

The defense stood strong, allowing just one double-digit quarter out of eight in the two skirmishes giving up just 48 points total. Tuscola got stingy after the break in a 40-26 win over St Joe Ogden on Monday, November the 28th, and then ran past Shelbyville in their Central Illinois Conference opener 50–22 a few nights later on Thursday, moving to 9–0 on the year.

Ella Boyer scored 5 of her game-high 11 points in the first quarter against St. Joe as the Warriors used a 7–2 run fueled by a Zoey Thomason three to build a 15–8 advantage after one quarter of action. They withstood a 15-point frame by the Spartans in the second frame entering the break on top 27–23 in the non-conference victory.

That was all they would need limiting the visitors to just 3 points in the final 16 minutes of action and none in the final 12 minutes. Sydney Moss had 4 of her 11-points in the third and Harley Woodard slammed the door with 7 of her 9-points in the last stanza. Moss banged the boards, grabbing 7 rebounds in the contest. Woodard was next up, hauling in 6 of her own, while Isabelle Wilcox donated 5 to the cause.

“The coaches and I were really pleased with our second-half defense, holding a good team to 3-points,” stated Kohlbecker. “Our girls are understanding that without communication, we won’t be anything more than an average defense.”

A few nights later, against Shelbyville, it didn’t take quite as long for the defense to take over the game as the Warriors shook off a 5-point deficit with an 8-0 run to open the second, running into the break on top 19–14. Tuscola gave up fewer points, 10, in the final three periods running away with a 28-point league opening victory.

Five players in all scored in the third quarter, with Ella Boyer leading the way draining 2 of her 3-treys in the frame en route to a game-high 13-points. Sophomore Ava Boyer was next up, adding a career-high 10 points to the team’s stat sheet. Classmate Lia Patterson followed with 8-points, while Thomason and Moss chipped in 7 apiece.

“We played hard and in the 1st half got good looks but shot poorly. We came out in the second half, ran the floor and the basketball moved,” commented the coach. “The third quarter was as fluid as we have been in transition. Our defense was again stellar in the second half. We challenged the players to improve in a number of areas, one being rebounds, and they responded. Lia had 10, Ella and Sydney both finished with 8. What it shows is our mental toughness is getting stronger the more we play.”