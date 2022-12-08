David J. Clodfelder, 70, of Villa Grove passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Dave was born on April 16, 1952 to James and Dorothy (Neff) Clodfelder in San Francisco, CA. He married Melinda Clodfelder on August 1, 1992 in Villa Grove; she survives.

Also surviving are his children, John Clodfelder and Tosha Pastorek; one step daughter, April (Randy) Tolliver; two grandchildren, Chloe and Cohen Jeffries; four step grandchildren, Haylen Ball, Aubrie Tolliver, Shalin Sparks, and Kayla (Kyle) Wright; one step great-grandson, Garrett Wright; three siblings, Ron (Brenda) Clodfelder, Nancy Abel, and Kenneth (Starlett) Clodfelder; one brother-in-law, Bert (Nancy) Snoddy; one sister-in-law, Crystal Snoddy; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy Clodfelder; and three brothers, William Clodfelder, Fred Clodfelder, and Jerry Clodfelder.

Dave was a plumber for over 40 years and worked construction with his brother Kenny. He was also a proud veteran who served for two years in the US Army. Dave enjoyed being on a golf course playing with friends or family. He had a lot of love for his family and friends and enjoyed having some drinks with them.

A celebration of Dave’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the family.