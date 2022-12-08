Bernice Romine, 90 of Tuscola, IL, entered rest at 9:20 p.m., Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Carriage Crossing, Arcola, IL

Graveside Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Cartwright Cemetery, rural Tuscola, IL

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL.

Bernice was born on November 29, 1931 in Pesotum, IL, the daughter of Samuel E. and Nellie Ann Henderson Spencer. She married John J. Romine on August 19, 1950 in Garrett, IL. He preceded her in death on July 13, 2015.

Survivors include her son: Michael (Marita) Romine of White Heath, IL, daughters: Patricia (Rick) Galloway of Petersburg, IN, and Joy (Mark) Simpson of Tuscola, IL, grandchildren: Wesley (Courtney) Romine, Nathan (Megan) Romine, Alex Romine, Crystal (Eric) Kreger, Dustin (Marlana Barber) Galloway, Brayden (Sydney) Simpson and granddaughter-in-law: Chelsea Simpson, granddaughter-in-law: Chelsea Simpson, great-grandchildren: Austin (Alyssa), Draeden (Makenzi) and Hudson Kreger, Haylee Robinson, Clayton Galloway, Charlotte Romine and Sylvia Romine.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson: M. Steven Simpson, 5 brothers and 2 sisters.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Bernice worked as a bookkeeper for many years. She attended the Faith Baptist Church and she enjoyed bowling, playing cards and dominos.

