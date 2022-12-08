Back in the Day- 12/7/22

10 years ago

Dec. 12, 2012

Newly appointed Douglas County Clerk and recorder Judi Pollock should have little trouble getting acclimated to her new job. The lifelong Newman resident has been working in the office for six years, the last two as chief deputy clerk under retiring clerk and recorder Jim Ingram. Pollock was formally approved to finish out the two years remaining on Ingram’s term following a vote during the Dec. 5, special board meeting convened for that purpose.

After completing the detention basin for the Barker/Prairie Street subdivision and flooding mitigation project, developer Owen Tucker and workers are no focusing attention on storm sewers. Trenches are being dug for the installation of the 15-inch and 18-inch sewer pipes, according to city administrator Drew Hoel.

The Tuscola frosh/soph dropped a pair of home games to visiting Monticello Dec. 6 before losing a close one Dec. 10, on the road at Chrisman, as coach Michael Corum works on player development with his large group of players. The team has dropped five straight after beating Unity Nov. 19.

Lady Warrior Amber Miller is banging her gavel on the basketball court. Coach Tim Kohlbecker is asking his senior to be a jack-of-all-trades and that is exactly what she is doing. Miller and classmates Susan Ponder, Erin Weaver and Madison Frerichs led the way in a trio of victories this past week. Coach K’s Lady Warriors opened up with a one-point win over Monticello on Mopnday, Dec. 3, then dropped Meridian 37–29 on Thursday, Dec. 6, before handling state=ranked Shiloh its first loss of the year on Saturday, Dec. 8, defeating them 44–35.

There’s no place like home. Though there no ruby red slippers to be found at the TCHS gym last Friday night, it was easy t osee the Tuscola Warriors were more comfortable in familiar surroundings, hosting easterly neighbor Villa Grove after dropping their season opener Nov. 30 at Maroa.

20 years ago

Dec. 10, 2002

New directors named to the Tuscola Chamber of Commerce board were Debbie Harris and Jennifer Hettinger Thomas.

A sidewalk engineering study recently completed regarding possible building of a sidewalk along Northline Road revealed solutions with costs ranging from $8,000 for a simple signed crosswalk near the entrance to the school to a $654,000 three-phase project that would result in a sidewalk along Northline from Prairie to Main Street.

Jamie Lake, a junior at Goshen College in Goshen, Ind., was part of a seasonal music program presented recently at the college. Lake is the daughter of Tuscola residents Jeri Lake and Steve Rayburn.

Construction continued on the new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tuscola, with the addition of a tall white steeple on the structure’s roof.

The Tuscola Warriors rebounded from a pregame setback (Austin Hogue knee injury during warm-ups) to register a convincing 67-37 victory over Shelbyville Dec. 6. Justin Bozarth finished the contest with 19 points, and Ryan Bonner was right behind with 18.

Chambry Gilmore led Lady Warrior scoring with 13, and Johanna Wienke contributed 10 points in the Lady Warriors’ surprise 42-41 win over Champaign Central.

30 years ago

Dec. 8, 1992

The City of Tuscola was now, officially, the proud owner of its own water company. City officials paid off and closed the sale at noon on Dec. 3, acquiring the assets of the Douglas Water Company from John Kenny for $1.5 million.

The new version of the Douglas County Board was sworn in Dec. 7. Russ Ghere was elected as board chairman, succeeding Norm Willoughby; and Bob Arrol was chosen as vice chairman.

The Waddington Funeral Home, established in 1911, was purchased from Charles Brewer by Steve Shrader and Tim Hilligoss, who had a new 4,200-square-foot building constructed this year.

The Tuscola Warriors surely hoped to have better nights than Dec. 1 at Tolono, when they took on the Unity Rockets and came up on the short end of a 76-49 stick. Unity brothers Brian and Troy Cardinal scored 22 and 12 points and pulled down 19 rebounds between them.

40 years ago

Dec. 14, 1982

More than 200 people crowded into the Douglas County Courthouse at 8 a.m. Friday morning to received boxes of government-issued free cheese. By 10:30 a.m. the 276 five-pound boxes allotted to Tuscola had been depleted but there were still folks waiting in line.

Kathryn Sue Schweighart became the bride of Curtis James Clapper in an afternoon ceremony Nov. 27, 1982 in Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, Tuscola.

Clint Eastwood was starring in the movie “Firefox” at the Gem Theatre in Villa Grove this week.

The Tuscola Warriors boys basketball team fell to 1-1 in the conference, 1-2 overall, with a 48-44 loss to Tolono Unity. Warrior John Murray’s 14 points led both teams in scoring. Later in the week, free throws were key to a 55-52 overtime win by Tuscola against host Mahomet-Seymour.

50 years ago

Dec. 7, 1972

Russell Helm—Douglas County deputy and state’s attorney’s office investigator—was recognized for his outstanding contributions to law enforcement by being named winner of the Police and Firemen’s Award given periodically by the Villa Grove VFW Post.

Seven petitions were filed by folks seeking election or re-election to township offices. They included incumbents John Morris, assessor; Ralph Allen, auditor; Roy Hopkins, auditor; and Bob Hastings, clerk. Newcomers were Orville Frye, Montelle Hackett, and Gaylord Schweighart.

Illinois hunters harvested 7,538 deer during the first three days of the six-day split shotgun season, a decrease of 476 from last year at this time.

Teamwork, aggressiveness and all-around defense gave the Tuscola Warriors an easy 72-46 win over conference opponent Warrensburg-Latham. Four starters were in double figures, with Phil Waters and Steve Sanderson pouring in 16 points each, Rudy Huber with 14 and Rick Smith 12.