Warriors basketball team has a new look without last year’s seniors

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s head boys basketball coach Justin Bozarth said goodbye to a big senior class last year, the program’s all-time leading scorer and just maybe the best player in program history. Gone are Jalen Quinn and his buddies but the coach will look to his younger brother Jordan, classmate Josiah Hortin and senior Colton Musgrave. All three started games last season and will be called upon to carry on the torch for the black and gold after a CIC league tourney championship, a 28–7 regular season record, and a regional championship a year ago.

“We will look for leadership from Colton, Josiah and Jordan,” stated Bozarth. “They are our most experienced leaders. Colton’s leadership is exemplified through his work ethic every day at practice and will be asked to be our defensive stopper. He leads by example in the way he competes in every drill, Jordan and Josiah will be our vocal leaders for the next two years.”

Bozarth had 17-guys in the gym the first week and welcomed 11 more from the football team following the Warriors’ playoff loss. “We went light on Monday and Tuesday and ramped up our conditioning and installments the last 3-days,” stated the coach. “We won’t be where we need to be from a conditioning standpoint for our first game on Tuesday (vs. PBL), but we should get there by mid-December.”

Gone from a year ago are not only Loyola Rambler Jalen Quinn’s 844-points but 1,475 total points leaving a gap in the scorebook for the new-look Warriors. Jordan Quinn was the squad’s 2nd leading scorer and a first-team All CIC performer a year ago. He will also be called upon to hit the boards after a solid campaign in the paint in ‘2022’.

Hortin cashed in on 32% of his 3-point attempts hitting 35, but will draw a lot more attention on the arc without the elder Quinn in the lineup opening up the middle of the floor for Jordan Quinn and senior post Chris Boyd. Boyd dominated the JV floor and will be a match-up problem for a lot of teams due to his size and athletic ability. Seniors Hunter Branca and Boston Broady as well as junior Jackson Barrett and sophomores Parker James, Kim Sweetnam and Sawyer Woodard will be asked to fill in the gaps.

“Without Jalen as his backcourt mate, Josiah will now have the opportunity to showcase his true talents with the ball in his hands,” the coach quipped. “Chris will have numerous games where he leads us in scoring with his physical presence inside. Jackson may be our best perimeter shooter and once healthy, Hunter, will be our best athlete at the guard spot. Boston will have opportunities in the post as well. And, we are really excited with what Kam, Parker, and Sawyer are going to be able to do this year as newcomers to the varsity roster.”

PBL will be an early test for the Warriors who will compete the likes of Shelbyville, St. Theresa and Clinton for a chance at a league crown. They will also square off 1A powers Salt Fork and Casey-Westfield in the early portion of the season. Bozarth’s boys will get a chance to see where they stand over the holiday break traveling to Monticello for the always-strong Holiday Hoopla tournament.

“Our goal this year is simple: come to practice every day with a willingness to get better. If we can do that each day, we have the opportunity to be playing some really good basketball at the end of the year,” the coach stated. “This simple goal should provide us an opportunity to compete to win the Monticello Holiday Hoopla, the CIC, CIC tourney, and earn postseason hardware. We will be young and inexperienced with different rotations on the floor. At times it will be sloppy. However, if we defend at a high level and rebound the basketball, we are really optimistic about what this team can accomplish this winter.”