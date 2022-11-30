Villa Grove Sports Wrapup

By Tony Hooker

The Villa Grove Boys high school basketball season kicked off in earnest this week, with the team playing five games over the course of five days in the Tri-County Turkey Tourney. With a 3–2 record, the Blue Devils claimed second place behind 2A Oakwood, who finished 5-0.

Dazzled by Comets

The Devils opened the tournament against the aforementioned Comets and dropped a 64–30 decision. Sizzling shooting saw Oakwood race out to a 28–6 lead after one period, and the Devils weren’t able to narrow the gap. Layne Rund had 9 points and Lucas Shadwick added 6 for Villa Grove. The Blue Devils turned the ball over 23 times, which led to 24 points in the loss. Brady Clodfelder added 5 points and Peyton Smith chipped in 4 for Villa Grove. Robert Fancher dished out two assists and Shadwick added 2 steals and a blocked shot. Smith had a pair of rejections of his own for the Blue Devils.

Remember Titans

Villa Grove shot an 8/15 from 3-point range and 67% overall from the field to bury Tri-County 78–34. Layne Rund scored 26 points to lead the way. Rund hit 6 of 11 3-pointers and was a scorching 11–15 from the field for Villa Grove. Rund also pulled down 5 rebounds for the Devils. Sophomore Lucas Shadwick continued his strong start, adding 11 points and Kyler Williams chipped in 10. Brady Clodfelder and Parker Stevens each contributed 7 points, and Peyton Smith added 6 points and 7 boards for Villa Grove. Clodfelder, Stevens and Robert Fancher each dished out 4 assists for the Blue and Gold who scored 29 points off of Titan turnovers.

Pecked by Cardinals

Layne Rund poured in 30 points and pilfered 8 steals and Lucas Shadwick added 13 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Devils dropped a 68-61 decision to Chrisman on November 23. The Cardinals couldn’t miss in the first half, racing out to leads of 20-9 after 1 and 41-23 at the half before Villa Grove began to chip away in the second half.

Robert Fancher added 7 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, a blocked shot and a steal to the Villa Grove cause.

Clean Streaks

The Blue Devils outscored Martinsville 28-19 in the second half of a 50-47 victory on November 25. Layne Rund collected a double/double, scoring 16 points and hauling in 11 rebounds, to lead the way. Two other Blue Devils, Lucas Shadwick and Peyton Smith joined Rund in double figures as each tallied ten points. Robert Fancher narrowly missed joining the party, finishing with 9. Parker Stevens had 4 assists and Brady Clodfelder passed out 3 in a foul-plagued outing.

Conquer Tribe

Villa Grove used a 16-6 3rd quarter advantage to pull away from Judah Christian in a 52-37 win. All- Tourney selection Layne Rund had 22 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals to lead the way. Lucas Shadwick added 11 points and Robert Fancher chipped in 8 points and 6 boards for the Blue Devils. Brady Clodfelder contributed 5 points and 8 rebounds, and Kyler Williams added 4 points and 5 boards for Villa Grove, which earned 2nd place in the tourney with the victory. Overall, Coach Dan Sappenfield was pleased with his team’s effort during the first week of the season.

“We felt like we were the second-best team in the tournament, despite the Chrisman game, “ Sappenfield said. “We played terribly for 3 quarters, and they shot lights out, which is a bad combination.”

The coach then noted that he was pleased with his team’s improved play over the course of the tournament. “We continued to play better as the week went on, on both sides of the ball. When we defend and rebound, we’re a team that is fast in transition.” The Blue Devils return to action with a pair of games this week, Tuesday 11/29, when they host Tuscola, and Friday, 12/2 when they travel to Westville.