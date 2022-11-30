Tuscola Warriors football team adds a banner for accomplishment

Tuscola’s football team returned to the state quarterfinals for the first time since the runner-up squad in 2017 and will hang a banner for their accomplishments. It was not an easy path that entered the ‘2022’ campaign with 11 seniors and visions of a deep playoff run and ended with 4 on the field after injuries to the fourth-year players forced a next-man-up mentality for coach Andy Romine’s crew.

The injury bug plagued the black and gold before the season even started. All-league outside linebacker and TE Tyson Macaulay was hurt in the preseason and never returned and injuries dotted the landscape almost every week of the fall but that didn’t deter the program from posting a 7-2 regular season record earning them a 4th seed in the IHSA Class 1A south bracket. From there they held off a late charge by Brown County in the opening round and they rallied to beat a very good 5th-seeded Jacksonville Routt team in the 2nd round before falling to Ridgeview in the elite eight.

Seniors Chris Boyd, John Claxon, Grant Kauffman and Neal Walker paved the way up front for a ground attack that produced 2,726 yards per carry, averaging 5.69-yards a tote while finding the end zone 32-times. Boyd, an All-State Selection and All-Central Illinois Conference 1st teamer on both the offensive and defensive lines also carried the rock in short-yardage situations reaching the promised land 6-times. The 4th year player also took home the program Offensive and Defensive lineman awards at the end-of-the-year banquet.

Juniors Aiden Weaver who missed the majority of the regular season and the first two-playoff games joined the group up front. Classmate Brady Cain and sophomore Nathan Klie also were part of the rotating line as was freshman Cam Jones. Cain joined Boyd on the All-CIC squad, as did Claxon and Kauffman.

Cain grabbed the Dietrich/Huber tackle award as a linebacker, capturing the honor in the final game securing 13-tackles and giving him 82 on the season. Senior Jordan Sanchez anchored the end of the line from his TE spot and the defense garnering All CIC honors as a middle linebacker was a few behind, ending with 77-stops. Boyd found his way to 69-tackles, Nate Thomason followed with 56, and right on his heels was junior Austin Cummings a two-way All CIC checking in with 54-tackles while adding 5-interceptions to his stat line. Branca, another 2-way CIC selection tallied 52-stops of his own and picked off a team-best 7-interceptions. Tristan Gadomski secured 27-tackles, including 9-tackles for loss for 53-yards.

Branca, the team’s MVP, did a little bit of everything gaining 299-yards and a score on kick returns and added another 53-yards on 8 punt returns. Aiden Beachy the CIC 1st team kicker made 33 of 41 points after attempts and 2 of 3 field goals with a long of 34-yards. Thomason punted 20-times for a 36.86-average.

Junior signal-caller Jordan Quinn led the way in the ground and pound department. The All-CIC honoree gained 700-yards on 175-attempts for a 4-yard per-carry average. All-CIC RB and Warrior Spirit Award winner Ben Hornaday averaged over 6-yards a touch for 614-yards and 3-TDs. Cummings and Freshman Dylan Graves burst onto the scene in week 9 after injuries sidelined Thomason (259-yards) and Hornaday. Graves gained 200+ yards at Meridian and 363 total gaining 7.56-yards a try. He owned the 2nd longest run of the year going for 86-yards against the Hawks in the final regular season contest. Cummings was a little better gaining 7.59 a pop for 387-yards and a long of 88-yards.

Quinn was also strong through the air completing 92-passes for 1,316-yards and 11-touchdowns. Branca was his top target grabbing 42-balls out of the air for 568-yards and 3-TD’s. James was next in line with 19-catches for 253-yards and a pair of scores while Cummings hauled in 17 for 336-yards and 3-touchdowns. Sanchez had 6-grabs, Thomason and freshman Dylan Graves accounted for 3 each.

“We were a mash unit at times late in the season,” commented Romine. “We really missed the injured guys but the youngsters stepped up. We robbed our JV for our varsity giving us some experience heading into next season.”