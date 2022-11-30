Tuscola Warriors boys basketball team stingy in opener

Tuscola boys basketball kicked off a new era this past week, post 4-year starter and all time leading scorer Jalen Quinn, with a signature win to open the 2022-23 season upending a good Paxton Buckley Loda team by 31-points. And, it was a road win as well. Coach Justin Bozarth’s bunch took the lead 2-minutes into the game on a 3-point basket by sophomore Kamden Sweetnum and never looked back posting a dominating 57-26 opening night non-conference victory.

Due to and extended football season some of the Warriors only had a few practices to prepare and their shooting might not have been as sharp but on the boards and the defensive end of the floor they melded with their teammates to dial up a gem. Tuscola outrebounded the Panthers 35-20, almost grabbing as many offensive boards as the home team had total. Jordan Quinn hauled in 9 total rebounds including a team best 6 on the offensive end. Colton Musgrave was right there with him securing 9 of his own with 5 of the offensive type. The duo scored 8 of the Warriors 12-2nd chance points, 8 of which came in the pivotal first 2-periods when the Tuscola grabbed 13 of their 19-offensive rebounds.

PBL hit the first bucket of the year before Sweetnum put the Warriors in front with the squads first three of the year he backed it up with his second less than a minute later an the rout was on. Quinn then scored his first 2 of the his junior campaign pushing it to 8-2 Warriors, Musgrave followed with a bucket before Quinn stepped outside the arc for a 3 of his own handing Bozarth a double digit advantage with a minute left in the 1st stanza. Chris Boyd and Quinn both were fouled on offensive put back attempts on back to back possessions and connected on 3 of 4 from the charity stripe making it 16-3 at the first buzzer.

It was déjà vu in the 2nd with the Warriors leaning on defense and rebounding increasing the lead by 8 more heading into the break on top 31-13. Not much changed after the two teams returned to the floor with the Warriors utilizing a pair of 6-point runs in the 3rd all but ending any hopes of a home team comeback.

Quinn led all with 20-points on 7 of 9 from the field including a three. “Jordan was outstanding on the boards and finishing around the basket,” stated Bozarth. “He kept multiple plays alive with offensive rebounds. And, Colton brought toughness and intensity for us and really set the tone defensively and on the boards.”

Sweetnum reached the double-digit plateau as well with 10-point, hitting 3-treys along the way. Josiah Hortin and Jackson Barrett both hit 3’s as well scoring 8-points a piece. Hortin dished out a team best 4-assists in the contest while swiping 4-steals. Musgrave ended the night with 5-points, 9-rebounds, 2-steals and 3-assists. Parker James did some damage on the boards grabbing 2-offensive and 3-defensive adding 5-total to the team’s stat sheet.

“We were pleased with how we performed in our first game, specifically on the defensive end,” stated the coach. “We forced 30 turnovers and did a pretty good job pressuring the basketball and rotating on the backside. We took 3-charges in the game which is something that we’ve put a huge emphasis on with this team.”

“Offensively, PBL presents some challenges especially in a first game with their trapping 1-2-2. We turned it over (18) more than we’d like but the biggest issue was our free throw shooting. We’d be thrilled if we could get to the line as many times as we did (35) in every game. We just have to shoot it better from there. The first half lead really could have ballooned but PBL was rewarded with so many defensive stops as a result of us missing free throws.”