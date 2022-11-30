Title time for Kohlbecker’s crew

Coach Tim Kohlbecker’s Lady Warriors improved to 7–0 on the year thanks to a four-game sweep of the Oakwood Thanksgiving Classic field this past week. The Lady Warriors ran through pool play winning three games by an average of 32 points, outscoring their opponents 145–47. Then went toe to toe with one of the best in the area in the Championship game on Friday, Nov. 25, outlasting the Lady Titans of Tri-County in a 44–43 thriller and collecting first-place hardware.

In the title tilt, the two unbeaten squads traded points and led the entire way, but the black and gold made a 3-point advantage at the first buzzer stand thanks to back-to-back defensive stops in the waning seconds of the game. Kohlbecker’s crew lived on the long ball early, hitting 3-treys in the first frame all from the Boyer sisters Ella and Ava. Ella had a pair and 4 total in the game en route to a game-high 22 points. She was good on 6 of 15 from the field and a perfect 6 of 6 from the line.

Molly Macaulay hit a big bucket in the first 8 minutes of the contest as well, while the Warriors limited the Titans to just 1 bucket from the field in the period and 3 total in the first half. Zoey Thomason scored all five of her points in the 2nd quarter and Sydney Moss found the bottom of the net twice, helping the Warriors maintain their 3-point lead entering the break on top 25-22.

Ella Boyer and Isabelle Wilcox continued the long-range barrage in the third and Boyer hit a runner to maintain the lead heading into the fourth on top 35–32. Boyer connected again from outside the arc early in the final stanza and hit all 4 of her free throw attempts, helping to seal the deal on the Championship. Tuscola’s swarming defense limited the Titans to a mere 10 field goals in the contest and leaned on a big night the boards from Moss and Wilcox, who combined for 15 rebounds, 8 and 7, respectively.

“We hurt ourselves in the championship game with fouling, but that’s fixable,” Kohlbecker said. “In the first half I was so pleased with how hard our girls battled on the boards against a taller opponent, Tri-County is an outstanding team and when they took a 4th quarter lead, I was impressed with our composure and response.”

Tuscola opened the tourney on Saturday the 19th with a win over Martinsville and Hoopeston Area. Ava Boyer and Harley Woodard led the way in a 48–25 win over Hoopeston with 10-points each and Wilcox was right behind, falling just short of double-digits and ending the night with 9. Boyer had 8 steals in the contest and Wilcox donated another 5. Lia Patterson checked in the 3 steals and 6 points, while Macaulay accounted for 4 points and 5 rebounds.

Macaulay led all in a 47–8 game-2 win over Martinsville with 13 points on 5 of 6 from the floor. Woodard followed with 9 points in a well-rounded effort that included 7 rebounds and 7 steals. Next up was the Boyer sisters adding a combined 13 points to the team totals. Moss and Patterson stirred the pot on defense, swiping 6 steals apiece.

The black and gold secured their spot in the finals with a dominating 50–14 victory over Urbana University High a few nights later on Tuesday Nov. 22. Ella Boyer erupted for a career high 28-points hitting 10 of 13 from the field, and 6 of 8 from outside the arc. Woodard checked in with 6 points and Ava Boyer 5. Thomason and Boyer dished out 3-assists each and Moss and Wilcox both secured 6-rebounds.

The Boyer sisters added to the personal trophy case collecting as 2 of the 4 all-tourney selections. Ella averaged over 15 points per game scoring a tourney best 62-points. Ava tallied 22 points and fed the offense adding 12 assists to her season stat sheet.

“Winning the tournament was an early season goal, but just as important, it allowed us to get valuable minutes and experience for all of our players.” Stated the coach. “The girls play hard, share the ball, and are figuring out roles.”