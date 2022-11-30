Teresa Lynn “Terri” Slaughter, 70 of Arcola, passed away at 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, November 23, at the Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola. The Rev. Kent Conover officiated. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery at a later date. Visitation was held on Wednesday prior to the memorial service.

Terri was born August 5, 1952, in Coles County. She is a daughter of Jacob W. Gingerich and Ruth E (Bennett) Gingerich.

She married Curtis Lee Logan on February 28, 1969, at the Arcola First Christian Church. She later married Jim Slaughter on September 11, 1976, at the Arcola Free Methodist Church. Jim passed away September 13, 2020.

Terri is survived by four children, Kenneth Eugene Logan of Arcola, Barry Allen Logan and his wife Brandi of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Amy Jo Adams and her husband Jeff of Bowling Green, Ky., and James Scott Slaughter and his wife Dawn of Atwood; 10 grandchildren, Haley, Trace, Alyssa, Kyann, Kota, Clayton, Derek, Donavan, Rialynn and Hillary; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Renie Johnson and her husband Clif of Mattoon, Debbie Anderson and her husband Bill of Washington, Ind., and Gerie Dunagan and her husband Darryl of Arcola; and one sister-in-law, Kim Gingerich of Arthur.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jake and Ruth Gingerich; her husband, Jim; and one brother, Crandall Gingerich.

Terri went to work in 1970 for Progress Industries in Arthur, and later worked for Justrite Manufacturing in Mattoon, where she met Jim in 1973. In 1977, she went to work at Master Brand Cabinets in Arthur, and in 1984, she drove a school bus.

She enjoyed word search books, playing scrabble, and reading the Bible.

Terri was a member of the Free Methodist Church in Arcola where she served as a Sunday School teacher. Over the years, Terri had also attended the General Baptist Church and the Walnut Grove Christian Church.

Terri had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with her family, calling them on the phone daily when she could not be with them. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and always looked forward to spending time with her great-grandchildren, they would bake all kinds of goodies, banana bread being one of her specialties.