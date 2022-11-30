Richard C. Hulse, age 94, of Collinsville, born June 2, 1928, in Villa Grove, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Elmwood Nursing Home in Maryville.

Richard was a retired civil service worker. He proudly served in the United States Air Force attaining the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He was instrumental in helping start the Collinsville Emergency Management Association. Richard was a lifetime member of the Collinsville VFW Post #5691 and the American Legion Post #365. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge #712, Collinsville Shrine Club, and the Ainad Shriners East St. Louis having been an active Road Runner. Richard did a lot of volunteer work for other organizations as well. He enjoyed traveling in his camper and fishing but most of all spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy Glenn and Mildred Irene (née Davis) Hulse; wife, Brenda Joyce (née Whittle) Hulse, whom he was married to for 50 years; and a daughter, Donna Lynn Hulse-Breeden.

Surviving are his three children, Glenda “Gi Gi” Hulse of Collinsville, Glenn (Patti) Hulse of Fairview Heights, and Elizabeth “Annie” (Bill) Belcher of Caseyville; six grandchildren, Chelsea (Thomas) Fenton, Billy Belcher, Justin Hulse, Matthew Hulse, Kristin Jackson and Christopher Breeden; seven great-grandchildren, Thomas, Liam, Aubri, Amriel, Arasen, Ezra and Beckham.

Services were held on Tuesday, November 22, at Barry Wilson Funeral Home. Burial with military honors was in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.

Memorials may be made to the Ainad Shriners Road Runners and will be received at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com.