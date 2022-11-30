Nellie Koontz

Nellie Irene Koontz, age 84, of Teutopolis, passed away at 6:10 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, at United Methodist Church in Montrose, with the Rev. Tonna Percival officiating. Burial will be in the Arcola Township Cemetery. Visitation was held Tuesday, November 22, at the church. In loving memory of Nellie, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich. The obituary can be viewed, and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Nellie was born on November 10, 1938, the daughter of Loren and Frances (Wills) Perkins. She married Leander Oscar Koontz on July 15, 1966, in Joliet, and he preceded her in death on September 8, 1990.

Nellie was a member of the Montrose United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Woodbury WSCS.

Nellie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and was always willing to lend a hand to others.

Nellie is survived by a daughter, Dianne (Richard) Miller of Effingham; grandchildren, Justin Elmore of Effingham, Jordan (Megan) Elmore of Teutopolis, and Korey Miller of Effingham; great grandson, Camden Elmore; siblings, Larry (Debbie) Perkins of Greenup, Robert Perkins of Decatur, and Wanda Durbin of Effingham.

Nellie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Jim Perkins and Leonard Perkins; and a sister, Margaret Perkins.