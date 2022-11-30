My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

How many of you have ever watched the show, “Gold Rush?” It’s a series that runs on the Discovery channel. It’s been airing for about eleven seasons now and I’ve been watching since the first one aired late in 2010. I was hooked from the first episode. This was something I could do and would really like to try at least for one season. Not thinking of getting rich fast but just for the experience and adventure of it all. Well, back in 2011 my boys were eight and ten years old so of course any thought of leaving for the Yukon was out of the question. I’m not a cold weather fan but as best as I can tell from watching, the mining season brings some reasonably warm temperatures. It gets cold most nights but in the daytime it’s sunny and warm. Now towards the end of the season it appears the cold Northern Canadian weather comes on quickly and sometimes very intensely. This being the case I’d be the first to volunteer when the end of the season layoffs start in the camp.

Good health seems to be a must because medical care isn’t close and even getting out of the Yukon to the nearest medical facility could be hampered by bad weather or washed out roadways. So what does a guy like me plan to take with me should the opportunity present itself? I’m pretty sure the mine camp foreman provides a suggestion list of must haves but what about things to do during the down time? It’s not like there’s a town nearby to go do things. Given that some days are ten and twelve hours long and seven days a week at times, who would want to leave the camp anyway? So what would I bring with me to occupy my off time? It appears from watching the show that the only living, breathing thing you can bring is yourself meaning girlfriends and pets are out. I’m not very social anyway so getting to know my fellow miners might take awhile for me.

I never had a clue how difficult and how physical mining and living on site could be until I started watching this series. I think I could do it. Okay I don’t need to hear any of your; “it’s a job for a young man” comments. I’ve seen quite a few of these guys doing this that are at least my age so I’m still in. So what job am I qualified to do in a gold mining operation? Well it seems most of the greenhands have to start out driving a rock truck. Most of them seem to hate it but I think I’d be just fine driving a rock truck ten hours a day. You get to see a lot of different things going on throughout the day transporting paydirt to the sluice box stock pile. I’m confident enough to believe if the opportunity opened up for me to move into a dozer or excavator I could learn one of those machines quickly. Ideally, I’d want to qualify for and move into one of the machinery maintenance positions. I love to fix broken stuff. Fixing these big machines would be on a new level of what I’ve been used to in my life. I’d be anxious to learn.

The mining season in the Yukon is about six or seven months depending on how early or late the winter starts to move into the area. That’s a long time to be away from home with not a chance at all to visit home. Well, not a chance unless you get sick or hurt. That being the case your season is probably over. There’s a slim chance a non essential worker like me would have their job waiting on them to return too. Every position needs to be filled as quickly as possible due to the short season to mine. So why in the world would someone like me want to go gold mining? Middle of nowhere. Cold nights. No friends going with. Long hard days. Very physical work for a middle aged guy. Getting very dirty everyday, maybe hurt. Not much to do at night if anything. (I don’t hunt or fish, play cards, gamble, drink, smoke, etc. I’m pretty boring) Well mostly the challenge of it all at this point in my lifetime is what I’m after. More than anything, the opportunity to work doing something that you don’t know what each new day may bring to your life is exciting to me. The craziness that sometimes goes on at these mine sites is invigorating to me. And even though I’d be just a simple employee, a big gold vein discovery on site would be exciting for me and that might happen any day you’re working.

So just how could I pull this off and still keep the job I currently have waiting on me when I return? First and foremost when I first considered this my boys were young and in school and they came first. Leaving them behind was out of the question. Well they both have been out of High School and pretty much doing their own thing without assistance from me so that was covered. I no longer have any pets of my own at home and haven’t for several years so that was covered. I’ve been living alone for a couple of years so having one of my sons check my house occasionally would be easy enough. I would have to convince the Mayor and City Council to grant me a six month leave of absence so I could return to my employment here with the City before I’d do it for sure. I’m not sure what the pay is on a mine site but I’m sure I can manage the financial end of going mining for a six month period. What I worry most about is me wanting to go back for a second season because I enjoy it so much. Either that or I come home early because it’s too hard to do.

So why not get on with it and see if there’s a place for me at one of these mine sites? Do I still think at sixty-five I could handle the physical side of it? Yes I do. Would my boys be okay right now if I was that far away for six months? I’m not sure about that one. Would the city officials grant me a six month leave of absence from my job? With the shortage of police officers we’ve struggled with for five years I’m not so sure. So retire and go you say? I’m not ready to do that just yet. No, if I go I want to come back to what I’m doing now full time. Could I stand to be away from home myself for six months? Could I stand to be alone every night by myself up in the Yukon territory for six months? The answer to that concern six months ago was an emphatic “yes”. Being alone has never been a problem for me. However, life can change at any moment and in the last six months mine did. I still live by myself. My boys are out of the house, no dogs living with me anymore, my health is good, and let’s say the Mayor gave me his blessing for six months. So nothing is holding me back. Six months ago someone new came into my life and as things are today there’s no way in the world I’d go anywhere and leave her behind. It’s way too early and we’re continuing to “test the waters” right now. Doing something for just me I would consider extremely disrespectful after just six months. No, I wouldn’t want to be away right now. So my gold mining adventure will have to wait for now. I consider the trade-off a good one. Not that I’ve given up on the idea completely. As long as my health stays good I consider anything possible. After all, age is just a number right? If I go someday, any volunteers to go with?