Marjorie K. “Marge” Metheny, 71, of Cave In Rock, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Linda White Hospice in Evansville, Ind., surrounded by family.

Visitation was held Monday November 28, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove. Mass of a Christian burial was held November 29, at the Sacred Heart Church, Villa Grove, with Father Aloy as celebrant.

Marge was born on February 23, 1951, in Urbana, the daughter of Bernard Schweighart and Betty Decker Schweighart. Marge married Robert Metheny on October 4, 1969, in Tuscola. He survives. Also surviving are her daughter, Robyn (Doug) Blanton of Villa Grove; two sisters, Bev (Steve) Wetzel of Tuscola, and Jane Lewis of Tuscola; one granddaughter, Regan Blanton of Villa Grove.

Marge attended Eastern Illinois University before joining her husband, who was serving in Germany for four years. Once returning to the states, Marge had many talents and held a variety of jobs. She worked as a teacher’s aide, accountant, gift shop manager, and in a greenhouse nursery.

Marge had a contagious laugh that brought joy to so many. She loved her family greatly, the Cubs, fishing and hunting, sports, and shooting competitions with her friends and family. Marge enjoyed helping on the farm and feeding the farmers her many varieties of baked goods. Marge was fiercely loyal to those she loved, and will be missed greatly.

Memorial contributions can be made to Help a Child Villa Grove School.