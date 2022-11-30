Marcella Vandeventer

Marcella D. Vandeventer, 95, of Villa Grove, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Newman Rehab and Health Care Center.

Marcella was born on February 3, 1927, to Clark and Nora (West) Coslet. She married Warren Vandeventer on August 29, 1946, in Tuscola.

She is survived by four children, Donna (David) Koeberlein, Den (Mary) Vandeventer, Denise Hovis, and Daryl (Barb) Vandeventer; eight grandchildren, Brian (Mitzi) Koeberlein, Tony (Jodi) Vandeventer, Chris (Candace) Vandeventer, Andrea (Rhett) Burris, Adam Hovis, Cindi Vandeventer, Angie Vandeventer, and Ellen (Josh) Rund; and 10 great-grandchildren, Tyson Koeberlein, Lucas Vandeventer, Meredith Vandeventer, Jackson Vandeventer, Rylyn Burris, Lane Burris, Courtney Howard, Carson Howard, Harrison Rund, and Charlotte Rund.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Warren Vandeventer; her parents; nine siblings; and a grandson, Kerry Koeberlein.

Marcella was a cook at the Villa Grove school for over 20 years. She enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, and cooking for her family and friends. There wasn’t anything that she loved more than her family and the time she spent with them.

A visitation was held Saturday, November 26, at the Joines Funeral Home (Villa Grove) with a funeral service following. Mr. Pete Lake officiated. Burial followed at the Hugo Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Living Hope Fellowship Church (P.O. Box 33 Villa Grove, IL 61956).