Back in the Day- 11/30/22

10 Years ago

Dec. 5, 2012

You know how usually when something seems too good to be true, the old adage maintains that usually it is too good to be true? Not so, with the electric aggregation measure that recently passed muster with Tuscola voters. The effort will, at no cost to the customer, likely result in a 20 to 30 percent decrease in the amount paid for power in any given month.

Almost all of Douglas County officials were lined up before Judge Michael Carroll Friday afternoon, November 30, 2012, waiting for him to remark on their futures. Fortunately for all involved, it was nota criminal setting, but rather the formal installation of officeholders following the November general election. Taking part in the ceremony were sate’s attorney Kevin Nolan; circuit clerk Julie Mills; coroner Joe Victor; and county board members Chuck Knox, Bibby Appleby, Randy Bergeson, Tom Glenn, Don Munson, Ernie Bartholomew and Thomas Hettinger.

Zach Bosch, a 2009 TCHS graduate and Warriors football alum, moved on to Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa to continue his academic and athletic career with the Bulldogs. And, as it turns out, he has also maintained a legacy of community service that earned him membership on another prestigious team. Bosch was one of just 22 student-athletes from across the country named to the nationally recognized All-state AFCA Good Works Team, which recognizes the honorees for the commitment to making a difference in the communities through countless good works and service to others.

20 years ago

Dec. 3, 2002

Newly elected and re-elected county officials participating in a recent installation ceremony presided over by Judge Frank Lincoln included Sheriff John Chambers, Treasurer Bobbi Murray, County Clerk and Recorder Jim Ingram, and board members Chob Edmunson, Wayne Schable, Don Munson, John Morrow, Chuck Knox, Nick Gazzoli, and Gerald Bauer.

The issue of busing made a return trip to the school board meeting, when a Parkview subdivision resident questioned why children in the Ironhorse subdivision qualified for free busing when those living in Parkview did not.

Tuscola resident Jim Harbaugh, a Navy veteran, spent two days in October working on the LST-325 docked in Mobile, Ala. The ship, which was used for beach landings in World War II, was brought back home from Greece by a group of retired sailors and was being restored as a floating museum.

Monticello native Rich Erickson was hired recently as a course superintendent at award-winning Ironhorse Golf Course.

The Lady Warriors came out of the Mt. Zion Lady Braves Classic tourney with a 1-2 finish, losing to Springfield and Decatur MacArthur but beating Sullivan.

The East Prairie seventh-grade Lady Hornets, coached by Paul Lehmann, used a strong second half to pull away from Unity and win the regional championship.

Coach Bryan Smith’s varsity Warriors basketball team started out the 2002 season with a 74-37 thumping of visiting Meridian. Austin Hogue had 26 points and 11 rebounds in his senior campaign opener. Tuscola dropped the JV contest in a thriller, losing 58-57 on a three-pointer at the buzzer.

30 years ago

Dec. 1, 1992

The Douglas County Board approved a $3,844,360 operating budget for the 1993 fiscal year, which was down $144,378 from FY 1992’s total operating budget of $4,013,664.

Aldridge Jewelry in downtown Tuscola was celebrating its 25th anniversary, having been founded in 1967 by Florin and Jean Aldridge.

Newly installed officers for the Douglas County Republican Women organization included Sharon Corum as president, Barb Eckstein as first vice president, Nancy Broch as secretary, and Betty Cunningham as treasurer.

The Lady Warriors declared rabbit season officially open as they kept new coach Beth Woods’ record perfect with an 83-52 victory over the Lady Bunnies of Fisher. Sophomore Erin Henderson led the scoring with 20 points.

The Tuscola Warriors rode Caleb Englehardt’s 24-point, 11-rebound effort to a 62-52 victory over the Heritage Hawks on Nov. 24 at Tuscola, in the opening game of the season for both clubs.

40 years ago

Dec. 7, 1982

Virgil Luth of Newman was unanimously elected Douglas County Board chairman at a special meeting held Dec. 1 in the courthouse.

Douglas County was issued a final property assessment equalization factor of 1.0478 from the Illinois Dept. of Revenue.

Diane Lynn Kohlbecker and Daniel Philip Meyer, both seniors at Tuscola High School, were named DAR-SAR award recipients for the 1982-83 school year.

Jim Kleiss, registered representative for Edward D. Jones & Co., opened an office at 103 North Main Street, in the former Carpenter’s Clothing Store.

Tuscola showed superior rebounding strength, strong free throw and field goal shooting to claim a 69-49 victory over Decatur St. Teresa. John Brookins had 18 points, and Bill Fruit chipped in 16 points.

50 years ago

Nov. 30, 1972

December 23, 1972 would mark the end of an era, when Bruce and Frances Williams would permanently close the grocery store they owned and operated for 46 years.

Two thefts, one rather unusual, were reported to the sheriff’s department this week. Two toolboxes were stolen from a farm in rural Hindsboro over the weekend, and in a home invasion in Tuscola the homeowner reported missing baby clothes, an engraved baby ring, Raggedy Ann doll and child’s necklace.

City council members were treated to a rather unusual travelogue at their recent meeting, when a slideshow was presented of the city’s sewer lines. The slides showed tree roots completely blocking sewer lines, stalagmites and stalactites formed by mineral deposits of ground water that had seeped into deteriorating joints.

Jan Marie Schweighart, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gaylord Schweighart, and Greg K. Hastings, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hastings, were married Thanksgiving Day at 11 a.m. at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church in Tuscola.