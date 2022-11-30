Back in the Day- 11/23/22

10 Years ago

Nov. 28, 2012

Architects and contractors who have studied the condition of the four buildings located at 117- 123 West Sale Street were on hand at Monday night’s city council meeting. Building owners Jeremy and Lana Tengwall are working with city officials to assist them with financing the renovation of the buildings through the TIF program. The new owners plan to offer a variety of retail promotions in the buildings once completed. Wine, coffee, home furnishings and gourmet foods top the list – with several other ideas in the planning stages.

Much like Illinois weather, second-year coach Matt Frankks’ preseason preparation has gone from one extreme to another. After virtually no preparation in his first season because of the football team’s success and participation in the state and championship game, the Warrior head man and his troops have had about all the practice they can stand.

Tuscola High School’s girls basketball team rebounded from a first-half deficit to upend a senior-laden Arthur-Lovington squad this past Tuesday evening. The Lady Warriors clamped down on the defensive end of the floor after the break, which in turn field at 17 point explosion on the offensive end in the third frame.

Seventh-grade Hornet boys basketball have two more in the win column, and the eighth-grade boys split the bill in recent junior high basketball action. First up was a Nov. 19 road game at Kansas against Oakland, which the seventh graders won in an easy 33–12 outing.

20 years ago

Nov. 26, 2002

Five Tuscola residents were recognized for service to the community at this year’s Chamber of Commerce Thanksgiving luncheon. They include Johnna Megeff, founder and organizer of Douglas County Relay For Life; Duff Hoel, Dave Lohr and Greg Hastings, who were instrumental in the Little League All-Star Tournament held in Tuscola last summer; and 14-year-old Eric Lecher who can be found volunteering at almost any event going on around town.

Usually it’s an earful city councilmen get at council meetings, but at Monday night’s meeting it was more like an eyeful. Council members were briefly distracted from business by the sight of a “full moon,” so to speak, enacted outside the full window of City Hall.

Tuscola Supt. of Schools Jim Voyles would be a member of the officiating crew working the Class 5A IHSA championship game in Champaign this weekend. The contest would pair New Lenox Providence and Pontiac.

The Lady Warriors basketball season got off to a very good start Saturday night with Tuscola taking three games from Sullivan on the Lady Redskins’ home court. The varsity won 49-40, JV earned a 53-13 victory, and freshman came out on top 37-7.

30 years ago

N0v. 24, 1992

The Tuscola Board of Education suffered a major economic blow as Supt. Jim Voyles informed board members Quantum Chemical Corporation’s assessed fair market value would be dropping from $21.9 million in 1991 to $10.8 million in 1992. With the new numbers, the school district stood to lose about 7 percent of its tax base.

Illinois State Police seized more than 20 pounds of marijuana last week during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 57 near Tuscola. The drugs had a street value of $60,000.

Leta Maloney of Tuscola was honored as DCRTA Retired Teacher of the Year at the November meeting of the group, so named because of her many community service volunteer efforts.

The Tuscola Lady Warriors basketball team celebrated Parents Night last Thursday by creaming the Shiloh Lady Raiders 63-38 behind Erin Henderson’s 15 points to get off to a 2-0 start to the season.

40 years ago

Nov. 30, 1982

Tuscola residents Jo Whitmore and Brad Bissey would be performing in Parkland College’s Reader’s Theater Christmas program.

Members of this year’s Christmas Bureau were Fred Greninger, Ruth Ann O’Brien, Sue Griffith, and Betsy Stuerke.

A 44-37 victory over Tolono Unity boosted the East Prairie Hornet eighth-graders to a perfect 3-0 mark in the young basketball season. The seventh-graders improved their record to 2-1 with a 44-22 win.

Fall sports award winners included Mike Stahler, football Most Improved; Jim Nayonis, cross country top runner; Dan Meyer, football Most Valuable Defensive Lineman; Tom Peach, football Sportsmanship; John Murray, football Most Tackles; Brad Hunt, football Most Valuable Offensive Lineman; Steve Bates, football MVP; Sheri Waddell, Senior Scholastic Award; Sandy Kohlbecker, volleyball Most Promising Underclassman; Mary Murray, volleyball Most Improved; and Kelly Young, volleyball MVP and Best Serving Percentage.

50 years ago

Nov. 23, 1972

Chris Hill announced the purchase of the Stop and Go store on Route 36. The business was scheduled for reopening Wed., Nov. 23 and would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Coal production in Douglas County during October 1972 was 121,859 tons. According to the state report, the Douglas County mine now employed 244 people.

The Tuscola Drive-In Theatre may have been particularly crowded for this week’s offerings, which featured “Swedish Wife Exchange Club” and “Secrets of Ecstasy ’72.”

Gridiron award winners for the 1972 Tuscola Warriors were John Kalmar, Most Valuable Player; Steve Owen, Tackle Award; and Pat Horn, Sportsmanship. Kalmar and Owen were honorary co-captains.