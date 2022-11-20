Fall season wrapup
By Tony Hooker
Here’s a list of all VGHS athletes who earned post season accolades.
Cross Country
Scarlett Howard and Kurt Zimmerman were named to the all Lincoln Prairie conference team
Golf
Gavin Kiser, Maci Clodfelder and Ella Schweighart
Volleyball
Logan Lillard-made the All-Lincoln Prairie conference team and set school records for Most Kills in a Season (206), Most Kills in a Career (279) and Most Blocks in a Season (35)
Allison Pangburn- Most Aces in a Season (44)
Kayln Cordes – Most Assists in a Season (449), Most Assists in a Career (877)
The team also set the school record for most victories in a season.
Football
Luke Zimmerman-Unanimous First team Linebacker, Unanimous First Team Running back, school record for total tackles in a season (179) and in a career (432)
Brady Clodfelder-Unanimous First team Wide Receiver, First team Defensive Back
Parker Knierem First Team Offensive Line, First Team Defensive line
Layne Rund-Second Team Quarterback, Second Team Defensive skilled position, school record for most total yards in a season (2134)
Carson Block-Second Team Offensive Line