Fall season wrapup

By Tony Hooker

Here’s a list of all VGHS athletes who earned post season accolades.

Cross Country

Scarlett Howard and Kurt Zimmerman were named to the all Lincoln Prairie conference team

Golf

Gavin Kiser, Maci Clodfelder and Ella Schweighart

Volleyball

Logan Lillard-made the All-Lincoln Prairie conference team and set school records for Most Kills in a Season (206), Most Kills in a Career (279) and Most Blocks in a Season (35)

Allison Pangburn- Most Aces in a Season (44)

Kayln Cordes – Most Assists in a Season (449), Most Assists in a Career (877)

The team also set the school record for most victories in a season.

Football

Luke Zimmerman-Unanimous First team Linebacker, Unanimous First Team Running back, school record for total tackles in a season (179) and in a career (432)

Brady Clodfelder-Unanimous First team Wide Receiver, First team Defensive Back

Parker Knierem First Team Offensive Line, First Team Defensive line

Layne Rund-Second Team Quarterback, Second Team Defensive skilled position, school record for most total yards in a season (2134)

Carson Block-Second Team Offensive Line