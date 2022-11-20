DAR and SAR good citizen awards

Brogan Rennert, daughter of Jason and Amanda Rennert, was chosen as our Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen this year.

Grant Kauffman, son of Kevin and Stephanie Kauffman, was chosen as our Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Good Citizen.

Rennert has been part of many extracurricular activities in her High School Career. She’s been part of Cheerleading, Choir, TCHS Drama Club, Kiwanis Key Club, Student Council, FFA as a reporter and president, Section 17 FFA Sentinel, Future Business Leaders of America, Tuscola Juniorettes, Student Advisory Council and SADD. She’s been awarded several awards as well. She received the Breakfast Club award in 2021, FFA Outstanding Junior in 2022, Cheer Leadership in 2021 and 2022, Baccalaureate Speaker/Prayer, Homecoming Court in 2019 & 2022 and Homecoming Queen in 2022.

Kauffman participated in many different activities and clubs as well. He’s been part of FCA, Drama Club, FBLA, Student Council, High Honor Roll and Class Vice President for all four years. He’s also been involved in varsity football since his freshman year as well as Basketball. He performed in several musicals and plays with the drama club and also took part in baseball, scholastic bowl, track and field, and honors choir as well. He’s participated in Key Club, NHS, FBLA, and the SADD leadership team as well.

Stephen A. Douglas Chapter, NSDAR and the Piankeshaw Chapter, NSSAR are the local sponsors of these programs.