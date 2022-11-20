Back in the Day-11/16/22

10 Years Ago

Nov. 21, 2012

Sometimes, hen you want to do something special for someone, a little subterfuge is in order. And so it was at this year’s Tuscola Chamber of Commerce Thanksgiving luncheon, where longtime residents and non-stop volunteers Joe and Ruth Slaughter were named Volunteers of the Year at the Nov. 13, 2012 event.

“Once we chose the volunteer award winners; I had to figure out a way to get them both here. So, with the help of theirkids, we told Ruth the award was for Joe, so she had to get him here, and told Joe tbe award was for Ruth so he had to get her here. Well Joe and Ruth, it’s for both of you,” announced chamber president Jerry Hall.

The Shopko Foundation donated $250 dollars to the SAM Food Pantry to help replenish its supplies.

On Nov. 16, Jaci Manzella, immediate past president of Tuscola Kiwanis club, presented North Ward teachers Stephanie Terwelp, Dee Ann Brookins and Jenny Sullender with equipment for their kindergarten classrooms’ learning centers. The club had asked the three teachers for a wish list and were able to fulfill two fo them, paying for bus transportation for a field trip, and electronic equipment for their three classrooms.

Tuscola’s girls basketball team has prided itself on its defense and transition offense the past few season and despite not having a lot of depth, the coaches let go of the reins and let them run in a solid opening-night victory Nov. 15, 2012. The Lady Warriors leaned on their seniors on the offensive end in a 48–36 win over a tough Heritage squad.

20 years ago

Nov. 19, 2002

Tuscola High School’s National Honor Society now included 11 new members. Recently inducted into the fold were Elizabeth Hall, Audrey Shoemaker, Stephanie Pflum, Jodi Dyke, Bonnie Kleiss, Sean Breen, Becky Conner, Jessica Laley, Brittany MacGibbon, Amanda Hance, and Ryan Ruzic.

The tough and challenging 18th hole was just one of the reasons Ironhorse Golf Course received a 4.5-star rating on a 5-star scale by Golf Digest magazine. The rating was a tabulation of ballots submitted by golfers who had played the course.

City worker Rob Geiler was recently recognized on the occasion of his 25th employment anniversary with the City of Tuscola. A reception was held in his honor and a plaque of appreciation bestowed on him.

TCHS senior Austin Hogue, son of Ken and Sunhui Hogue, was named the Rotary Student of the Month for November.

Seniors Chambry Gilmore and Nikki Corum were recognized in LOVC All-Conference voting recently. Gilmore was named to the First Team and Corum made the Second Team roster.

30 years ago

Nov. 17, 2002

Rudi and Judi Laufhuette of Tuscola were the co-founders of Hope For the Children, a non-profit group that works to find loving homes for difficult-to-place children and then to organize communities around the families to provide a supportive environment.

An Iowa man was arrested last week and charged with 15 counts of unlawful practice of medicine without a license in rural Arthur. Authorities alleged he used some substances intended for animal use as part of his treatments, as well as hooking up patients to an electric machine that ran currents through them.

Tuscola schools librarian Carolyn Adkins was one of eight recipients selected for a special merit award by Eastern Illinois Area of Special Education.

40 years ago

Nov. 23, 1982

The Douglas County Board unanimously passed a $5,710,407 budget for FY 1983 at a meeting Nov. 16. The budget would incorporate a two-phase $7,000 pay raise for elected county officials during their four-year terms.

City leaders were hearing complaints about the taste of tap water, noting the chloridation levels were getting consistently higher.

Kendra and Cortney Blaudow were proud to announce the birth of their brother, John Jared, on Nov. 14 at 3:03 p.m. at Jarman Hospital. He weighed 8 lbs. 10.5 oz. and was 22 inches long.

Bill Vangel, who led the Tuscola Warriors to a 9-2 record in his fifth season at Tuscola, was named Coach of the Year by his peers in the Okaw Valley Conference. Named to the First Team defense for the Warriors were Mike Stahler, Rich Rentsch, Dan Meyer, Duff Hoel, and John Murray. First Team offense honors went to Steve Bates, John Murray, Brad Hunt, and Dan Meyer.

50 years ago

Nov. 16, 1972

A three-day open house was planned to celebrate the opening of the Hillard Agency’s new office complex on South Main Street. Company agents who would be operating out of the building included George Hillard, Tom Hawkins, William Hancock, and Neal Tay.

The recent election in Douglas County saw a turnout of 85 percent of the county’s 10,882 registered voters casting a ballot. However, this was not a record for the county, as in 1940 there were 9,962 ballots cast. In this year, Murdock 1 had the highest precinct turnout with 92 percent.

Members of the Ringtail Rascals chapter of NCHA collected 650 pounds of litter from Tuscola streets Saturday morning. Camping club members participating in the cleanup included Mrs. Jane Lovekamp; Mr. and Mrs. William Daniel and family; Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Morris and Vicki; Jim, Cindy and Terry Harbaugh; Mr. and Mrs. Bob Warden; and Joe Temple Jr. and Jim.

Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Wimple, lifelong Tuscola area residents, were holding an open house to mark their 60th wedding anniversary.

Playing in ankle-deep mud, Tuscola was unable to move offensively against Marshall Friday night, and this ultimately led to a 20-8 defeat in the season finale. Warrior Rick Smith was high for both clubs in total yardage, with 84 in four carries.