Steve Spanhook, 68, of Lincoln, formerly of Arcola, passed away at 11:56 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral services were held Monday, November 7, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial was in the Arcola Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Steve was born on October 21, 1954, in Tuscola. He was a son of Maurice and Louise Loretta (Reimer) Spanhook.

He is survived by two children, Jason Spanhook and his wife Christine of Dunlap, and Erika Garlisch of Urbana; two granddaughters, Ellie and Emmalyn Spanhook; two siblings, Tim Spanhook of Bradenton, Fla., and Denise Spanhook of Norman, Okla.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Steve had worked as an Emergency Vet Tech in Libertyville, and in Lincoln Park, for several years. He retired when he moved to Lincoln.

He enjoyed being with his dog Izzie, reading, gardening, studying language and he was good at speaking Spanish, German and Russian.

Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.