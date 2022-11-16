Ronald Wayne “Ronnie” Robinson, 55 of Mattoon, passed away at 5:54 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his residence.

A Celebration of Life open house will be held from 12 noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, at the Mattoon American Legion, 1903 Maple Ave., in Mattoon.

Ronnie was born on August 8, 1967, in Fort Lewis Base, Wash. He was a son of Michael F. Robinson and Karen Sue Elliott (Lampe).

He is survived by four children, Amber Sue Robinson (Kenny Brigham) of Danville, Ryan Scott of Tampa, Fla., Alexandrea Farrell (Lee) of La Place, and Andrew Robinson of Sullivan; seven grandchildren, Zayden, Zoey, Zariah, Shaylee, Owen, Elaina and Bella; two half-brothers, Ken Helm of Humboldt, and Mikey Robinson and his wife Brigitte of Fairgrange; the love of his life, Tina Figgins of Toledo; stepmother, Linda Robinson of Arcola; step-siblings, Dana Kutz (Gina Harris) of Arcola, Justin Kutz (Karla) of Arcola, Angie Hill (Sean) of Smithton, Michelle Pitt Caldwell of Atwood, Christopher Stokes of Albany, Ore., Bryan Elliott, Tammi Elliott and Rick Elliott; an uncle, Roy J. “Sonny” Robinson Jr. (Joyce) of Arcola; and two aunts, Patricia Abel (Larry) of Mattoon, and Carole Miller of Bonita Springs, Fla.

Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents.

Ronnie was employed at Mattoon Precision Manufacturing in Mattoon, and had worked at CHI in Arthur, prior to that.

Ronnie was a big NASCAR fan, Dale Earhart and Dale Earhart Jr. being his favorites. He collected coins and rocks. Ronnie enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, metal detecting and spending time with family, especially his kids, and his favorite dog, Tipsy.

Ronnie was very hard working, loving, fun, stubborn at times, and may or may not have had a temper, but deep down he cared a tremendous amount and would give you his last dollar.