Norma Neese

Norma Levetta Neese, 89, of Hindsboro, passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Odd Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, November 11, in the VanVoorhis Cemetery, Hindsboro. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Norma was born on April 26, 1933, in Edgar County. She was a daughter of Owen and Lola Ettoil (St. Clair) Coon. She married Howard Glenn Neese on July 7, 1953, in Oakland. He passed away on November 30, 1998.

She is survived by four children, Howard Bradley Neese and his wife Marilyn of Oakland, Charles Owen Neese and his wife Charlene of Wichita, Kan., Cynthia Ann Webb of Seneca, S.C., and Marilyn Sue Myers and her husband Dave of Camargo; 14 grandchildren, Scott Neese, Brian Neese, Mikayla Neese, Cameron Neese, Gavin Nantkes, Evan Nantkes, Erica Ryan, Kara Phares, Aaron Wheeler, Andrew Webb, Amanda Webb, Ashley McQuaig, Jessica Older and John Myers; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Marge Nolan of Oakland.

Her parents; her husband; four sisters, Mary Ann Richey, Marcella Shoemaker, Kathryn Chamberlain, Joan Hartke; two brothers, James Coon, Jack Coon; and her son-in-law, James Webb, preceded her in death.

Norma was a member of the Hindsboro United Methodist Church. She had been a member of the Eastern Star.

In 1995, Norma retired from LittelFuse in Arcola.

Norma enjoyed playing golf; she had a hole-in-one at Robinson. She loved baking, cooking and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and babies.

Memorials may be made to the Hindsboro United Methodist Church, Hindsboro Civic Center or Lincolnland Hospice of Sarah Bush Lincoln.