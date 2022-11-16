Kirk L. Howell, 72, of Arthur died on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his residence. Kirk was born February 19, 1950. He was the son of Richard and Patricia Howell of Arthur.

He is survived by two daughters, Kim (Ed) Roley of Mattoon and Shannon (Steve) Phillips of Neoga; and grandchildren, Lane and Luke Roley, and Kylee Phillips. Kirk is also survived by two brothers, Steve (Debbie) Howell of Arthur, and Dave (Karen) Howell of Morton.

Kirk graduated from Arthur High School in 1969 and immediately enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served one year of active duty in Vietnam. Kirk was a Silver Star and Purple Heart recipient from his time in the Marine Corps. When Kirk returned to civilian life, he married Debbie Mason from Arcola. His first job out of the service was for the Coca-Cola Company in Mattoon. He later went to work for and retired from Kraft Foods in Champaign. Most of his years working for Kraft were as an over-the-road trucker.

Kirk was a member of the AF&AM Masonic Lodge. He will be cremated, and upon his request, there will be no services. Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kirk will be missed. He loved his family, enjoyed shooting pool with his brothers, and was a big dog lover.

