Joyce Hemingway

Joyce Lorene Hemingway, 91, of Hindsboro, passed away at 7:21 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at her residence.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m on Friday, November 11, at the Kemp Church of Christ. Dick Miller will officiate. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Church.

Joyce was born on December 27, 1930, in Kemp. She was a daughter of Delbert Hadon and Ruth (Thompson) Cuppy. She married John Leland Hemingway on November 4, 1949, in Hindsboro. He passed away on January 30, 2005.

She is survived by two children, Robert Hemingway and his wife Pam, and Joni Lutz and her husband Jerry all of Hindsboro; 6 grandchildren, Jonathan Hemingway and his wife Nakita of Dacula, Ga., Jared Hemingway and his wife Erin of Hindsboro, Joel Hemingway of Hindsboro, Cassie Lockhart and her husband Brian of Knoxville, Tenn., Christopher Lutz and his wife Jaime of Mattoon, and Cari Netherton and her husband Mitchell of Rochester; 16 great grandchildren; five step great grandchildren; one step great-great grandchild; and special friends, Karl-Joergen Madsen and Sine-Kirsten Noermoelle of Brovst, Denmark.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Barbara Lynn Hemingway; one brother, Larry Cuppy; and two sisters, Phyllis Douglas and Joanne Russell.

John was the love of her life and she was very comfortable in her element as a farm wife throughout their lives together from 1949-2005.

Joyce was a lady of a good reputation, being known for her generosity, hospitality and her creativity. She was blessed with a curious intellect. An avid reader, generally reading 800 – 1,000 plus pages per week. Historical novels, American history, nature, and bird books were fodder for her reading habit. She enjoyed gardening and beautifying her yard with flower beds.

Joyce was a quiet person communicating her thoughts clearly and made a point to not waste words. She enjoyed life with classic style and taste.

Joyce loved creating family traditions. She was a bit uncomfortable in crowds, but she enjoyed church and family get-togethers. Her love for family carried over in her ability to counsel. Joyce was never pushy, but always loyal to her family and friends.

Her gift of hospitality was shown as she hosted foreign students from Denmark, Japan and the Middle East for Thanksgiving for several decades. The blessing of hospitality left her with many lifelong connections. Joyce also enjoyed traveling, taking trips throughout the U.S., Denmark and northern Europe.

Joyce was a lifetime member of the Kemp Church of Christ. In her younger years, she was a 4-H leader, a hospital auxiliary volunteer as well as elementary age teacher at church. Later, John and Joyce participated in Habitat International efforts in disadvantaged or hurricane damaged communities in several southern states during the 1990s accompanied at times by one of their grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Joyce L. Hemingway Memorial Fund in care of the Kemp Church of Christ.