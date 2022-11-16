Glenn Miller

Glenn R. Miller, 46, of Arthur, passed away at 10:41 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral services were held Saturday, November 5, at the Willard Schrock residence, rural Arthur. Bishop Howard Otto officiated. Burial was in the Otto Cemetery. Visitation was held Thursday, November 3, and Friday, November 4, all at the Willard Schrock rResidence. A special celebration of Glenn’s life was held Saturday evening at the Kauffman Farm, rural Arthur. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Glenn was born on March 22, 1976, in Decatur. He was a son of Raymond H. and Carolyn A. (Miller) Miller.

He is survived by his parents, Raymond and Carolyn Miller; four sisters, Deana Stutzman and her husband Reuben of Arcola, Dorothy Wagler and her husband John of Bloomfield, Iowa, Treva Miller of Nappanee, Ind., and Viola Gingerich and her husband Philip of Sullivan; nine nieces and nephews, Brian Stutzman (Miriam Lambright), Leona Kay Herschberger and her husband Nelson, Brandon, Vanessa, Kara and Vidalia Wagler, Justin, Rylan and Taliyah Gingerich; his step-grandma, Annie Kaufman of Arthur; honorary brothers, Virgil Kauffman, Larry Kauffman, Larry Miller and Keith Otto; and a host of relatives and many great friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henry and Mattie Miller; maternal grandparents, Andrew and Annie Miller; his step grandfather, Dan Kaufman; and an honorary brother, Cliff Kauffman.

Glenn worked for Kauffman Bro. since 2015 and he truly loved every aspect of his job, from farming, to working with horses and especially showing horses.

Glenn never met a stranger; he enjoyed spending time with his friends, his family and especially his nieces and nephews.

Glenn loved the Lord very much.