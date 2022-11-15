Warriors Volleyball team finishes strong

By Lenny Sementi

Coach Lydia Miller’s Tuscola volleyball team gained momentum throughout the 2nd half of the season and hit full stride in the final weeks behind position changes from the coaching staff. Senior Anna Rauguth and Junior Emily Czerwonka shared setting duties throughout August and September before the coach went from a 2-setter offensive attack to 1.

The move allowed Czerwonka to be the full-time catalyst for the front-row attack while freeing up Rauguth to patrol the backcourt on defense. Rauguth doubled her season dig total following the switch twice recording over 20-saves in the final 7-matches 4 of which were won by the Lady Warriors. She did a little bit of everything for the black and gold in her final campaign delivering 199 digs, 137 assists, 29 kills and 18 aces.

Czerwonka led the team in the assists column donating 226 to the cause while also notching 172 digs, 17 aces and 41 kills of her own. She found outside hitter Sydney Moss the most. The junior dominated the front row stat sheet pounding home a team-best 174 kills, including numerous double-digit match totals while blocking a team-best 60 attempts. All that added up to first-team All-Central Illinois Conference accolades as well as the team’s Offensive Award. Senior Natalie Veach was strong at the net defensively blocking a second-best 19 spikes.

Addi Pettry was next in line ending the year with 84-kills to her credit. She also found her way to 196 digs and 17 aces earning her Honorable Mention All CIC honors. Zoey Thomason was right on her heels accounting for 82 kills, 194 digs and a team-best 21 aces winning the Lady Warriors Serving Award.

Senior Mia Hausmann was named MVP and garnered the Defensive Award. She accounted for a team high 254 digs on the defensive side of the floor. Sophomore Carly Ochs will be called upon next season to fill some of the void that will be left by Haussmann’s graduation. The second year player fell just shy of the century mark hustling her way to 96 digs. Ayla Deleva rounded out the team awards by collecting the coveted Warrior Spirit Award for her devotion to all aspects of the game.

“People always say that teams need to peak and play their best going into post-season,” stated Miller. “That is exactly what we did. We played our best volleyball during the last week of the season. The girls played hard and scrappy and together as a team. They communicated well with one another and tried their best to adhere to the game plan. They were coachable and had a true desire to win. We will miss the seniors and are thankful for their dedication to the program.”