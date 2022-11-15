Warriors Cross Country Barrett and Hortin find the podium

By Lenny Sementi

Fall weather roared into Peoria Friday evening in the form of rain and wind and it didn’t let up before the IHSA’s State Cross-Country Meet Saturday morning Nov. 5, leaving the course a muddy mess. Jackson Barrett and Josiah Hortin led Tuscola’s boy’s cross-country team into a battle with the state’s best and Mother Nature for the first time in program history and came away with some bumps and bruises and a pair of medals.

Barrett was a mudder just missing the top ten finishing 12th overall touring the course in 15-minutes and 49-seconds in a battle of attrition collecting All-State honors. “It feels great in general, I’m glad I’ve made this huge jump this year,” stated Barrett. “My next goal is to just replicate it for next year.”

Hortin after a slip on a turn was a few spots back and crossed the line in 16:02 delivering the squad’s second spot on the podium taking 17th overall out of 258 runners and securing one of the 25 All-State Medals. Will Foltz was a near miss, landing a few ticks of the clock and 6-spots outside the cutoff line finishing in 16:23 to take 31st overall.

“It’s the first time in our program’s history that we had two All-State runners in the same year. I really credit Jackson and Josiah’s strong friendship for their success. They have helped each other grow as runners and people.”

“Throughout the summer and fall, Jackson, Josiah, and Will Foltz really helped raise the standard for training for this group. They really made it a special year for all of us. Will Foltz had one of the largest improvements of any top runner in the State from last year to this year. His hard work moved him from missing qualifying for State last year to narrowly missing earning All-State honors this year. Will placed 31st. Will worked so incredibly hard all season to give himself a chance of being All-State. I couldn’t have been prouder of him and it was great to see him drastically improve.”

Xander Neamtu occupied the fourth scoring spot for coach Neil Garrison and Blake McLeese the fifth and final with an 18:10 and 18:26 respectively helping the Warriors to a 12th place finish as a team out of the 30-schools competing. Bryce Graves, the team’s four-hole runner the entire season took a spill during the race and it cost the junior valuable time crossing the line in 18:28 and more than a few spots. Mason Veach trudged through the mud as an alternate clocking in at 19:07 in his final time to wear the black and gold.

When Barrett was asked about the conditions the all-stater mentioned Graves. “They were definitely ideal, I know Bryce went down on a turn and basically got trampled which probably cost him 50 or 60 spots in the race. Myself, I just couldn’t get any footing and the gusts of wind were killer.”

“The weather created a challenging course that was full of mud and puddles,” Garrison said. “This caused the entire field of runners to finish nowhere near their season bests. It really made the State meet even more about place than times for all schools. We were pleased with our 12th-place finish as they beat a lot of strong teams and really only got beat by the teams that should have. Our boys were able to have the highest team place of any team in the News Gazette area. It was a rewarding end of the season for our runners.”

“It is important to note that our success at State was a total team effort. The nine runners on our roster all ran at different points in the State series to increase our chances at the State meet. Sophomore, Aaron Hegarty raced well for our team at the Regional meet so that we could rest Xander. Junior Carson Smith raced well at the Sectional meet so that we could rest Blake. Aaron and Carson’s efforts in the State series races helped our team in a big way as both Xander and Blake had fresher legs at State.”