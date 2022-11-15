Villa Grove discusses funds for new Community Center

By Tony Hooker

Villa Grove City Council discussed the sale of $3,000,000 worth of bonds during the special meeting Thursday, Nov. 3. The funds will be used toward the construction of the new Community Center at Richman Park.

Afterward, Mayor Cassandra Eversole Gunter, Administrator Jacki Athey, Public Works Director Randy Lake and Clerk Michelle Osborne discussed and approved an ordinance to authorize the execution of documents to pay off bonds and loans affiliated with the city water system. Alderman Kerry Cheely was not present at the meeting.

City attorney Mark Miller was on hand to discuss the particulars of the ordinance, which will see the city, disburse $4,321,044 to the Amalgamated Bank of Chicago to satisfy the full amount of bonds and loans owed.

Because of the possibility of unexpected fees, the city will be sending $6,000,000 instead. The difference will be refunded to the city at a later date.