Tuscola Warriors football team headed to the quarters

Tuscola’s football season posted win number nine on the year rebounding from a 7-0 deficit after one quarter of action to pull out a thrilling 29-26 victory over an athletic Routt Catholic squad in round two of the IHSA Playoffs. The Warriors put two over the century mark in the rushing column getting a 110 yards from Austin Cummings on 20 carries and 100 yards even from signal caller Jordan Quinn on 18 totes helping propel them into the state Quarterfinal for the first time since 2017.

The duo followed offensive line coach Ted Minger’s group consisting of Nathan Klie, Chris Boyd, John Claxon, Sam Spencer and Zac Patterson. Brady Cain joined the fun up front when Boyd moved to the backfield twice for short-yardage touchdown runs. In all the Warriors ran the ball 51 times for 278 yards and 3 scores. Quinn put it in the air just 7 times, connecting on 4 of them for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Coach Andy Romine’s crew responded after being stunned early by the Rockets following a quick three and a 12-play clock-eating drive that put Routt on top by seven, 6-minutes into the contest on TCHS’s Memorial Field. Ten plays later it was the Warrior’s turn to reach the promised land when Boyd punched his first one in on a 3-yard plunge. Keller Beachy connected on the point knotting the ball game at 7’s with 2:12 left on the clock in the first quarter.

The Warrior’s defense stopped the Rockets in the red zone on the ensuing drive and then survived a Tuscola fumble thwarting another Routt drive with a big stop on 4th and long. Boyd provided pressure on the play and Hunter Branca, Cummings and Parker James converged on the receiver to end the threat.

This time it was the Warriors that took the air out of the clock, using 7-minutes and 11-seconds of the second frame on a 15-play scoring drive culminating with a 13-yard swing pass to Dylan Graves making it 14-7 Tuscola heading into the break. Quinn hit Jordan Sanchez on a 12-yard out to keep the drive moving. Sanchez hauled in a pair of Quinn passes on the day for 25-yards.

“That was a good old fashioned 1A football game,” stated Romine. “Our first series wasn’t bad we just didn’t convert, but our guys didn’t hang their heads they just kept firing back. The drive before the half was huge for us, allowing us to go into the locker rooms with some momentum.”

Tuscola forced a three and out on the Rockets opening drive of the third quarter and drove to Routt’s 4-yard line but came up short and 3 big plays later the visitors pulled to within one of the lead 14-13 following a missed point after attempt. Boyd plunged in for his second score and Beachy connected on his 3rd of the day putting the Warriors on top 21-13 early in the 4th stanza. Another Routt score and a failed 2-point conversion made it 21-19 in a good old-fashioned 1A shootout.

Cummings found his way to the end zone 3 minutes later and Boyd ran in a 2-point conversion giving Romine’s group a 10-point advantage of 29–19 with 5-minutes left I the game. Routt answered once more climbing back to within 3 of the lead 29–26 but that’s where it would end. The black and gold’s defense stood strong sealing the deal on another Branca late game interception.

Cain was tops in the tackle department with 4 solos and 4 assists. Claxon was next n the list with 6 stops, including 4 solos. Cummings, James, Alan Robello, Nate Thomason, and Boyd, followed notching 4 tackles each.

“Brady did a great job on their lead blockers,” Romine said. “We trusted each other, answered their scores and just kept making plays.”

Tuscola travels north to Colfax for the quarterfinals to take on a very good Ridgeview-Lexington team. The Mustangs routed Madison in the 1st round and ran away from Salt Fork in the second half on the road at Salt Fork. Game time is set at 1:00pm.