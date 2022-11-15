Tuscola United Method Church hosts LGBTQIA+ workshop

By Dominik Stallings

Tuscola United Methodist is inviting the public to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community Nov. 13. Uniting Pride, an advocacy organization for the LGBTQ+ community, will have their director of operations, Nicole Frydman host the educational workshop.

Pastor Terri Haas said the workshop is important for them since the United Methodist Church is split between allowing LGBTQ+ ministers to be ordained and weddings performed.

“I’m so honored to have gotten this invitation,” said Frydman.

Frydman said she would provide training for the event.

“The general concept behind the training is to help folks learn terms and practices on how to be affirming and accepting,” said Frydman.

Frydman tailors the workshops and training to the organization’s needs. For the United Methodist Church and other religious institutions, she said she talks about the role of the faith institutions and what kind of responsibility they have as models of their community.

“It’s interactive training. I welcome questions and discussion. I love engaging with folks,” said Frydman.

Frydman has an extensive background in advocacy and volunteering. She’s spent over 20 years working in performing arts, political and social advocacy, education, administration and operations, fundraising, and programming and events.

“The overwhelming response is that people really learned something and got something out of it. We’re pretty proud of that. I’m excited to meet these folks and talk to them and see what questions they have and help them.” said Frydman.

Frydman said she wants to help people who are already interested in being affirming and supportive of the LGBTQIA+ community. She said those people sometimes lack knowledge and need a little help. For Frydman, education is the easiest way for them to make a positive impact.

“We know better. We do better,” said Frydman.

“It’s my favorite thing to hear from people, ‘I want to do right by folks and I want to know how,’” said Frydman. “Come into the room to help other folks and learn more about how to do that.”

Pastor Terri Haas said they plan to do more events in the future. LGTBQ+ is the first in a series of topics. Haas said they would also discuss the school-to-prison pipeline for young black girls, murdered and missing indigenous women, homelessness, human trafficking and other social issues.

After the event, they will have a book study, covering “Living Faithfully: Human Sexuality and the United Methodist Church.”