Small towns are not immune to the threat of school violence

It’s an unfortunate fact that active shooter incidents are on the rise throughout the world.

At this year’s homecoming bonfire show, a student brought a BB gun to the event. During a fight, that student dropped the realistic-looking gun, causing others to panic. Even small towns like Villa Grove are no longer immune to the threat of active shooter violence.

That’s why, for the past several years, the school has conducted active shooter training for students and staff.

ALICE training sprung from the realization that the older forms of lockdown responses were no longer always effective. Lockdown responses were formed in large part to counterattack from outside the buildings where potential victims were gathered, and not for attacks where the shooter is inside the structure.

Jim Clark, the president of the Villa Grove school board, has a very unique perspective on the subject of active shooters. He’s not only the president of the board, but he also has a son in high school and has over two decades of experience as a police officer, so he recently shared his thoughts on the topic of ALICE and other types of Run, Hide, Fight strategies for dealing with an active shooter.

What does the acronym ALICE stand for?

It stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate.

Where did that type of response come from?

A police officer in Texas, whose wife was a school administrator, decided that he needed to come up with something different as a response to one of the school shootings. He came up with the concept and worked with his wife to implement it in her school.

It’s a nationwide training program?

It’s taught nationwide.

Have there been any studies to determine its effectiveness?

There are several similar programs out there. At the University of Illinois, they teach a Run, Hide Fight concept. It’s really the same thing. It’s common-sense stuff, just basically trying to protect yourself. Grocery store, the mall, wherever you are; these concepts can be used.

It’s kind of sad that we have to prepare for these things, isn’t it?

It’s very sad that this is where we’re at.

Sadly, we had an incident at the school, and from all indications, the children reacted exactly as they should have. Is that your understanding, as well?

I wasn’t there, and I can go into a lot of details, but from what I understand, the students reacted exactly as they should have. Someone yelled that there was a gun, and everyone took off running in different directions. I was told that 15 or 20 students went into someone’s house out there, and that’s exactly what should have happened. The staff did exactly what they’ve been trained to do.

The school undergoes regular training, just in case of this sort of thing, right?

Annual training on active shooter concepts is required by state law, so the school undergoes annual training for both the students and the staff, and then typically, we will undergo additional staff-only training on the ALICE concepts. Due to the COVID situation the last couple years, it had been kind of lacking, but we did one last spring.

You come at it with a very unique perspective, being both an administrator and a law enforcement professional. Did you purposefully tie the ALICE training in with fire prevention week?

No, I actually had nothing to do with it. Mr. Beck and the school administration handle all the arrangements for when they’re actually going to do the drills and everything like that. They work with the fire department a lot, especially when they have to block off Route 130, so I think they work hard to coordinate the drills, around the availability because it’s a volunteer fire department. Everyone really appreciates what they do, but we also have to work around their schedules a little bit, too.

Can you see an end to this? Can you see a day where two kids will have an argument and get into a fist fight, one of them gets a black eye, then they shake hands and go home?

Unfortunately, I don’t see that ever again, the days like when you and I were in school. It’s just not schools. Our entire world is changing. You hear in the media about the constant violence, every single day. I just don’t see it changing. I really don’t.