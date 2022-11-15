Foltz strong to the finish at the IHSA State Cross Country Meet

By Lenny Sementi

Freshman Kate Foltz showed the grit of a grizzled veteran last Saturday, Nov. 5 at the IHSA State Cross Country Meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria. The newcomer to TCHS this fall not only took on the state’s top runners but also battled Mother Nature throughout the 3-mile course and came away with All-State accolades capturing 24th place overall, eclipsing the course in 18-minutes and 30-seconds.

“Kate had been battling a cold for the previous three days,” stated coach Beth Pugh. “She was not feeling her best, but that was not going to slow her down. She told her mom ‘I’m going to state and I’m going to run.’ And run she did. She didn’t get a great start, which is not normal for her. She is usually very fast at the start. She had to battle her way up to the top runners during the whole race and fought her way back into the top runners by mile two.”

Twenty-five runners earned individual all-state honors and Foltz wasn’t going to be on the outside looking in. She battled 20-30-mph winds the entire race while slogging through the mud and downed runners edging the 25th runner entering the chute by a mere tenth of a second in front of her securing her spot on the podium and landing 5 seconds in front of the first one out. She was in 27th at the 2-mile mark and would not be denied the medal stand passing three runners in the final mile.

“The weather conditions were not the best, to say the least,” commented Pugh. “Actually during the first mile, the weather was good. About a mile and a half into the race it started to sprinkle, then rain harder and harder, and the wind. Kate’s not just a great cross-country runner, she is a straight-A student and a great teammate. I am very proud of her. Kate has made the school and Tuscola community proud.”