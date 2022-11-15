Back in the Day-11/9/22

10 years ago

Nov. 14, 2012

Students and staff of East Prairie and Tuscola High School took a trip last Friday Morning, Nov. 9, a voyage to sea. It wasn’t a luxury vacation cruise, quite the opposite in fact. This was a work junket, the business at hand– heading to Guam in a destroyer ship after having just unknowingly delivered parts of the first atomic bomb to a U.S. outpost on the island of Tinian.

The tour guide for this particular “trip” was Art Leenerman, an 88-year-old Navy veteran now living in Mahomet, long retired from Illinois Bell, where he worked for almost 35 years after his honorable discharge from the service, in March 1946. That was eight months after he became 19, one of 316 survivors of the worst naval disaster in U.S. history. The sinking of the USS Indianapolis by Japanese submarines on July 30, 1945. Leenerman was the guest speaker at a Veterans Day public assembly held at TCHS on Friday morning, Nov. 9, 2012.

General elections in which a presidential race is at stake typically see a spike in voter turnout, and the Nov. 6, 2012 election was no exception a total of 67.40 percent of registered Douglas County voters cast a ballot on or before Election Day.

Tim Kohlbecker has been patrolling the sidelines more than a few at Tuscola High School, and this year will be not different– or will it? Coach K’s squad will make the move to Class 2A in the IHSA postseason. The Lady Warriors have won 1A regionals five of the past six years and will be banking on their past success to carry them into the 2A landscape.

20 years ago

Nov. 12, 2002

Douglas County saw a relatively high voter turnout of just over 50 percent. Incumbent Sheriff John Chambers easily beat challenger Clayton McElwee.

Pattie Wilson of Tuscola happily took delivery of a 2003 50th anniversary edition Corvette at Phil Lamb’s Four Seasons Auto Plaza. She was one of three people nationwide to win a new Corvette in AutoZone’s “Red, White and Blue Sweepstakes” drawing.

Football athletes honored at the Fall sports banquet included Andy Pollock (Tackle Award), Tyler Hoke (co-Most Valuable Offensive Lineman), Danny MacGibbon (co-Most Valuable Offensive Lineman, co-Most Valuable Defensive Lineman), Ryan Bonner (MVP), Austin Hogue (co-Most Valuable Defensive Lineman, Sportsmanship Award), and Tim Mann (Most Improved).

Lady Warrior volleyball players earning individual hardware at the baånquet included Spencer Hall (Most Improved), Holly Nichols (Most Promising Underclassman), and Nikki Corum (MVP, Highest Serving Percentage). In golf, Jordan Bozarth was named Most Improved, and Andy McGillen was MVP. Cross-country awardees included Brian Anderson (Greg Weaver Memorial Award) and Ashley Headrick (Girls Outstanding Performer).

Tuscola Warriors ended its great football season on a sour note, falling 14-12 in the second round of playoffs to a very good Central A&M squad. Offensively, Andy Pollock rushed for 131 yards and a score on 15 attempts to take him over the century mark for the season.

30 years ago

Nov. 10, 1992

Individual award winners at the recent TCHS Fall sports banquet were Phillip Michener (Most Valuable Offensive Lineman), Toby Ring (Most Improved), Scott Branca (Sportsmanship Award), Andrew Conner (Most Improved), Frank Tarantino (Greg Weaver Memorial Running Award), Pat Pierce (MVP), and George Barnett (Most Valuable Defensive Lineman).

Girls volleyball award winners were Erica Holmes (Most Improved), Andrea Wax and Kimberley VonLanken (Most Promising Underclassmen), Toni Best (Highest Serving Percentage), and Missy Erixon (MVP).

Winnie Stortzum received recognition from fellow Realtors by being selected state president of the Illinois Farm and Land Chapter of the Realtors Land Institute. She was also named the 1992 state Associate-Realtor of the Year by the Illinois Association of Realtors.

The Tuscola Lady Warriors volleyball squad bowed out of tournament play with a loss to Kansas in the sectional finals Nov. 5.

40 years ago

Nov. 16, 1982

A majority of voters in the Atwood-Hammond district decided in a referendum vote Nov 2 not to raise taxes for educational purposes.

At the recent Township Officials of Illinois conference, A.E. Kleiss of Tuscola was re-elected to first vice president of the highway commissioner’s division, and a director from Division V.

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Vest of Tuscola would be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at the Tuscola United Methodist Church on Nov. 27.

David Porter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Porter, was named Tuscola High School’s Century III Leader. The national program is designed to recognize students showing strong leadership abilities and an interest in the future of America.

The Casey Warriors ended the Tuscola Warriors’ hopes for a trip to the state football game, beating them 28-22 in overtime during round two playoff action.

50 years ago

Nov. 9, 1972

Through quick action and cooperation by First National Bank and Tuscola National Bank, an alleged fugitive was arrested at FNB, with FBI agents on the way to Tuscola to interrogate 29-year-old Jerry C. Childs, who was arrested and charged with fraud. It was believed Childs was wanted in several states including Indiana, where he allegedly borrowed money from a bank there to buy a car, then fled.

There were 225 children in attendance at the annual Halloween party, held in the Tuscola Community Building. Costume contest winners in various categories included Best Witch: Barbara Hack, Penny Kibler, Buffy Hahn; Best Hobo: Kenneth Lindsay, Todd Mattes, Dirk Dietrich; Most Comical: Misty Statzer, Melinda Campbell, Brad Hunt; Prettiest: Kin Allen, Mary Bell, Julia Hausmann; Ugliest: Joanne Grimm, Todd Bright, Beth Wood; Most Original: Byron Campbell, Diane Patterson, Curtis Cain; Best Team: Lori Schwengel and Pam Dallas, Shane and Scott Rideout, Laura Kibler and Comanche Campbell.